IPL 2025 auction: Full list of sold players; Rishabh Pant creates IPL history

Here is the full list of players who were sold on the first day of the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday (November 24). The first player who went under the hammer was paceman Arshdeep Singh, who was re-signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) using the Right To Match (RTM) after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) raised their bid to Rs 18 crore.

Here is the full list of sold players at the IPL 2025 auction on Day 1 (November 24)

Note: As the auction is still underway, the below list will be updated live, as and when the players are sold

Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore) - Punjab Kings (PBKS) - RTM

Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore) - Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) - Punjab

Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore) - Gujarat

Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore) - Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 crore) - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

David Miller (Rs 7.50 crore) - Lucknow

Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore) - Punjab

Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore) - Gujarat

Liam Livingstone (Rs 8.75 crore) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

KL Rahul (Rs 14 crore) - Delhi