LIVE | IPL 2025 auction: Rishabh sold for record Rs 27 crore; Shreyas gets Rs 26.75 cr
Punjab Kings splurged Rs 62.75 crore for 3 players - Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal. Pant will play for Lucknow Super Giants
Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Also read: Full list of sold players at IPL 2025 auction
As many as 577 players will go under the hammer during the two days of the auction proceedings. The IPL auction is being held in Saudi Arabia for the first time.
Also read: IPL 2025 auction guide
As expected, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL's history. He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 27 crore.
Follow the IPL 2025 auction's live updates here.
Live Updates
2024-11-24 09:46:35
Next Story