LIVE | IPL 2025 auction, Day 2: Marco Jansen gets Rs 7 crore bid; Rahane, Mayank, Shaw unsold

Hello and welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Today is the second and final day of the shopping for all 10 franchises after a record-breaking day on Sunday (November 24).

The first day saw Rishabh Pant emerging as the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) splurged Rs 27 crore on the wicketkeeper-batter, released by Delhi Capitals (DC) before the auction.

Two more Indians – Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore) – also breached the Rs 20 crore mark on Sunday, making it a historic auction day for India.

Shreyas will play for Punjab Kings (PBKS) while Venkatesh will stay with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions.

On Day 1, 72 players were sold and 12 including David Warner went unsold. The 10 franchises spent Rs 467.95 crore on purchases.

Today, there are some big names set to go under the hammer. A maximum of 132 slots will be filled today.

