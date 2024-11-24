IPL 2025 auction: 72 players sold on Day 1; Rishabh, Shreyas, Venkatesh set records

A total of 84 players (72 sold and 12 unsold) went under the hammer on the first day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday (November 24) with the teams breaking the bank for the marquee Indian cricketers. A total of Rs 467.95 crore was spent on the day with Punjab Kings (PBKS) buying the most number of players – 10.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) to become the costliest buy in the Indian Premier League's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as he was bought back for Rs 23.75 crore by his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

For the first time in the history of IPL since its inception in 2008, three Indian players have breached the Rs 20 crore mark.

Here is the team-wise list of the players sold by the end of the first day of the IPL 2025 auction along with those unsold

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Players bought – 7

Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore, Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore, Rachin Ravindra for Rs 4 crore (RTM), Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.40 crore, Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.80 crore, Noor Ahmad for Rs 10 crore, Vijay Shankar Rs 1.20 crore.

Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Players bought – 9

KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore, Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore, Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore, Harry Brook for Rs 6.25 crore, T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore, Sameer Rizvi for Rs 95 lakh, Karun Nair for Rs 50 lakh, Ashutosh Sharma for Rs 3.80 crore, Mohit Sharma for Rs. 2.20 crore.

Retained (4): Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Players bought – 9

Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore, Mohammed Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore, Prasidh Krishna for Rs 9.50 crore, Kagiso Rabada for Rs 10.75 crore, Nishant Sidhu for Rs 30 lakh, Mahipal Lomror for Rs 1.70 crore, Kumar Kushagra for Rs 65 lakh, Anuj Rawat for Rs 30 lakh, Manav Suthar for Rs. 30 lakh.

Retained (5): Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Players bought – 7

Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore, Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.50 crore, Quinton de Kock for Rs 3.60 crore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Rs 2 crore, Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Rs 3 crore, Vaibhav Arora for Rs 1.80 crore, Mayank Markande for Rs. 30 lakh.

Retained (6): Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Players bought – 7

Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore, Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore, David Miller for Rs 7.50 crore, Abdul Samad for Rs 4.20 crore, Mitchell Marsh for Rs 3.40 crore, Aiden Markram for Rs 2 crore, Aryan Juyal for Rs. 30 lakh.

Retained (5): Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Players bought – 4

Trent Boult for Rs 12.50 crore, Naman Dhir for RS 5.25 crore, Robin Minz for Rs 65 lakh, Karn Sharma for Rs 50 lakh.

Retained (5): Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Players bought – 10

Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore, Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore (RTM), Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crore, Glenn Maxwell for Rs 4.20 crore, Nehal Wadhera for Rs 4.20 crore, Harpreet Brar for Rs 1.50 crore, Vishnu Vinod for Rs 95 lakh, Vyshak Vijaykumar for Rs 1.80 crore, Yash Thakur for Rs. 1.80 crore.

Retained (2): Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Players bought – 5

Jofra Archer for Rs 12.50 crore, Maheesh Theekshana for Rs 4.40 crore, Wanindu Hasaranga for Rs 5.25 crore, Akash Madhwal for Rs 1.20 crore, Kumar Kartikeya for Rs. 30 lakh.

Retained (6): Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Players bought – 6

Josh Hazlewood for RS 12.50 crore, Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore, Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore, Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore, Rasikh Salam for Rs. 6 crore, Suyash Sharma for Rs. 2.60 crore.

Retained (3): Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Players bought – 8

Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore, Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore, Harshal Patel for Rs 8 crore, Adam Zampa for Rs 2.40, crore, Rahul Chahar for Rs 3.20 crore, Abhinav Manohar for Rs 3.20 crore, Atharva Taide Rs 30 lakh, Simarjeet Singh for Rs. 1.5 crore.

Retained (5): Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head.

List of unsold players (12) with base price

David Warner (Rs 2 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2 crore), Waqar Salamkheil (Rs 75 lakh), Yash Dhull (Rs 30 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Upendra Yadav (Rs 30 lakh), Luvith Sisodia (Rs 30 lakh), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 40 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Piyush Chawla (Rs 50 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 30 lakh).

Purse remaining for teams for Day 2 of IPL 2025 auction

