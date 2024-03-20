IPL 2024 live streaming: JioCinema unveils full list of commentators for 12 languages

JioCinema, which will livestream IPL 2024, has unveiled new additions to its commentary panel.



JioCinema will livestream all IPL 2024 matches in 12 languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with Haryanvi making its debut.

In a never-seen-before avatar, one of the world’s most destructive openers, Virender Sehwag will headline the newly introduced Haryanvi language presentation on JioCinema. Ajay Jadeja will make his debut as a Gujarati language expert. The former India captain and MI Emirates batting coach will also feature in Hindi and Hangout feeds.

The addition of IPL champion Shane Watson and former New Zealand coach and Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Mike Hesson, Sehwag, and Jadeja will further deepen JioCinema’s key proposition of providing fans inside access from key members who until recently shared the dressing room with top franchisees.

In IPL 2024, JioCinema will offer a total of 18 feeds this year, including last year’s popular Insiders and Hangout feeds, newly introduced Hero Cam feed and a new proposition called Viral Weekend. Through the 2024 season, JioCinema will bring over 100 popular social content creators across every language, every weekend, to spawn conversations, anecdotes, and banter on the biggest sports proposition in the country in their inimitable style along with the star experts.

Hero Cam, JioCinema’s latest camera angle addition this season, allows a viewer to not only follow all the live action but also the biggest hero within the game as the match unfolds.

The Insiders feed is built on JioCinema’s core proposition of making the IPL’s entertainment more accessible to viewers by giving them a peek into unheard tales, anecdotes, and conversations from dressing rooms.

The Hangout feed will give fans a light-hearted and quirky take on the league.

JiCinema's full list of commentators for IPL 2024.

English: Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Mike Hesson, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Graeme Smith, Scott Styris, Sanjana Ganesan, Suhail Chandhok.

Hindi: Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, Anant Tyagi, Ridhima Pathak.

Marathi: Kedar Jadhav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Siddhesh Lad, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Kunal Date.

Gujarati: Ajay Jadeja, Manpreet Juneja, Rakesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Sheldon Jackson, Atul Bedade, RJ Aseem.

Bhojpuri: Ravi Kishan, Mohd Saif, Shivam Singh, Satya Prakash, Gulam Hussain, Saurabh Kumar, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shalinee Singh, Sumit Kumar, Ashutosh Aman.

Bengali: Jhulan Goswami, Subhomoy Das, Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumdar, Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Saradindu Mukherjee, Anindya Sengupta, Debi Saha.

Haryanvi: Virender Sehwag, Manvinder Bisla, Sonu Sharma, RJ Kisna, Ravin Kundu, Preeti Dahiya.

Malayalam: Sachin Baby, Rohan Prem, Raiphi Gomez, Sony Cheruvathur, Manu Krishnan, VA Jagadeesh, MD Nidish, Aju John Thomas, Renu Joseph, Binoy.

Kannada: S Aravind, Amit Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, HS Sharath, Bharath Chipli, Sujay Shastry, Raghavendra Raj, Sumanth Bhat, Reena D’Souza, K Srinivas Murthy, V Koushik, Ankita Amar.

Tamil: Abhinav Mukund, R Sridhar, Sudhir Srinivasan, Bagawati Prasad, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Anirudha Srikkanth, KB Arun Karthik, Sameena Anwar, Ashwath Bobo.

Telugu: Hanuma Vihari, Venkatapathy Raju, Akshath Reddy, Ashish Reddy, Sandeep Bavanaka, Kalyan Kollarapu, RJ Hemanth, Pratyusha, RJ Koushik, Sunitha Anand.

Punjabi: Sarandeep Singh, Rahul Sharma, VRV Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Chetan Sharma, Sunil Taneja, Gurjit Singh, Balraj Syal.

Hangout: Vipul Goyal, Angad Singh R, Aditya Kulshrestha, Inder Sahani, Ashish Solanki, Shashi Dhiman, Kunal Saluja.



