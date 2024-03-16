IPL 2024 TV commentators full list: Star Sports unveils panels for 9 languages

The IPL 2024 TV commentary team that boasts 20 IPL winners, for various languages, was announced on Saturday (March 16) by Star Sports.

The star-studded commentary panel was revealed on X (Twitter) by Stars Sports India. The team has representation from seven countries including hosts India.

"20 IPL winners boasting 41 trophies, 9 T20 World Cup champions, clinching 10 titles, 9 ODI World Cup victors, claiming 13 trophies

Plus, 13 phenomenal coaches, 7 broadcast debutants spreading smiles, 11 formidable women joining the panel, 12 former national team captains leading the way. Representing 7 nations, united in cricketing glory. Get ready to feel the thrill, fun and excitement in #IPLOnStar, starting on 22nd March," Star Sports wrote on X with the list of the commentators.

Star Sports will telecast live all IPL 2024 matches starting from March 22. The opening game sees defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai.

IPL 2024 match commentary will be available in nine languages. Live streaming of IPL 2024 is on JioCinema.

Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Ravi Shastri are among those who are on the English commentary panel.

Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Tom Moody, and Paul Collingwood will be part of the international panel.

Here is the full list of Star Sports TV commentators and presenters for IPL 2024.

International: Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood.

English: Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aaron Finch, Ian Bishop, Nick Knight, Simon Katich, Danny Morrison, Chris Morris, Katey Martin, Samuel Badree, Graeme Swann, Deep Dasgupta, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, WV Raman, Natalie Germanos, Daren Ganga, Mark Howard, Rohan Gavaskar.

Bangla: Ashoke Dinda, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjay Banerjee, Argha Bhattacharya.

Gujarati: Nayan Mongia, Manan Desai, Akash Trivedi, Kirat damani, Shailendrasinh Jadeja.

Hindi: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Varun Aaron, Mithali Raj, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Wasim Jaffer, Gurkeerat Mann, Unmukt Chand, Vivek Razdan, Rajat Bhatia, Deep Dasgupta, Raman Bhanot, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Jatin Sapru.

Kannada: Vijay Bharadwaj, R Vinay Kumar, Gundappa Viswanath, Jagadeesh Suchith, NC Aiyappa, Pavan Deshpande, Akhil Balachandra, GK Anil Kumar, Sumesh Goni, Shashank Suresh, Roopesh Shetty, Kiran Srinivas, Madhu Mailankody.

Malayalam: S Sreesanth, Tinu Yohannan, Shiyas Mohammad, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak.

Marathi: Paul Valthaty, Aditya Tare, Nilesh Natu, Prasad Kshirsagar, Sunil Vaidya.

Tamil: K Srikkanth, S Badrinath, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Murali Vijay, Murugan Ashwin, N Jagadeesan, RJ Balaji, Yo Mahesh, Muthuraman R, KV Sathyanarayanan, Thirush Kamini, Bhavana Balakrishnan, Sastika Rajendran.

Telugu: Ambati Rayudu, Mithali Raj, MSK Prasad, Venugopal Rao, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna D, Gnaneshwara Rao, Rakesh Deva Reddy, Daniel Manohar, Ravi Rakle, Sasikanth Avulapalli, M Anand Sri Krishna, Vindhya Medapati, Geeta Bhagat.

National presenters: Mayanti Langer Binny, Jatin Sapru, Tanay Tiwari, Suren Sundaram, Erin Holland, Nashpreet Kaur, Swedha Singh, Sahiba Bali, Ocean Sharma, Puranjeet Dasgupta (RJ Mantra), Vrajesh Hirjee, Simaran Kaur, Raunak Kapoor, Grace Hayden, Somandh Dangwal, Dheeraj Juneja.