IPL 2024 groups revealed; Chennai and Bengaluru in same pool

The groups for the IPL 2024 were announced on Saturday (March 23) on the second day of the Twenty20 tournament. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both five-time champions, are in different groups.

The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. As per the IPL format, the 10 teams will play a total of 14 matches each – seven home and seven away. Each team will play the five teams of the other group twice and the other four from their own group one time.

IPL 2024 groups



Group A

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Group B

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Gujarat Titans (GT)