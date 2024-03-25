IPL 2024 full schedule is out; Chennai to host final on May 26

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (March 25) released the full schedule of the ongoing IPL 2024. On February 22, the BCCI had announced the schedule for the first two weeks (21 matches), and the remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the Lok Sabha elections across the country.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 1 clash featuring two top-ranked sides on Tuesday, May 21, followed by the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22.

Chennai to host final

Similarly to the season opener, the Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai, the home turf of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Friday, May 24, followed by the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, May 26.

As per the schedule, in the second phase, Delhi Capitals (DC) will play all their remaining five home matches in front of their home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after opting to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam.

Matches in Dharamsala

Punjab Kings (PBKS), who commenced their season at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, will culminate their home campaign in Dharamsala. The scenic stadium offering breathtaking views will be the home to PBKS, hosting two matches on May 5 and 9 against CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), respectively.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) too have opted for a second venue in Guwahati and will play their final two home matches in Assam. They will first host Punjab on May 15 and later play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 19, which will also mark the conclusion of the league stage of the 17th season of IPL.

IPL 2024 groups

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five each. For IPL 2024, the BCCI has changed the format.

According to it, all 10 teams will play 14 matches each in home and away format. Each franchise will play the other four teams in the group twice (total 8 matches) and four sides in the other group once (total 4 games), and the other (fifth) team twice (total 2 matches). The fifth team to be played twice will be determined via a draw.