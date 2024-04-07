Highest strike rates in IPL history: Romario Shepherd breaks AB de Villiers' record

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) batter Romario Shepherd set an IPL record when he smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 10 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) during an IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 7).

Shepherd’s strike rate of 390 is now the fourth best in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while it is No. 1 when you consider innings of batters who have faced a minimum of 10 balls.

It was a memorable day for the 29-year-old right-handed batsman from the West Indies as he hit 32 runs off paceman Anrich Nortje in the final over of the innings.

The 20th over of MI’s innings saw Shepherd hit Nortje for 4, 6, 6, 6, 4, and 6. Thanks to his heroics at the end, MI posted 235/5 in 20 overs.

Highest strike rate in an innings in IPL history

422.22 – Chris Morris 38 not out off 9 balls (4x4, 3x6) (Delhi Daredevils vs Pune Supergiant) – 2017

416.66 – Shashank Singh 25 not out off 6 (1x4, 3x6) (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans) – 2022

400 – Albie Morkel 28 off 7 (2x4, 3x6) (Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 2012

390 – Romario Shepherd 39 not out off 10 (3x4, 4x6) (Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals) – 2024

387.5 – AB de Villiers 31 off 8 (3x4, 3x6) (RCB vs Pune Warriors) – 2013

Highest strike rate in an IPL innings (10 balls-plus)

390 – Romario Shepherd 39 not out off 10 balls (3x4, 4x6) (Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals) – 2024

373.33 – Pat Cummins 56 not out off 15 (4x4,, 6x6) (Kolkata Knight Riders vs MI) – 2022

372.72 – AB de Villiers 41 off 11 (5x4, 3x6) (RCB vs MI) – 2015

369.23 – Andre Russell 48 not out off 13 (1x4, 7x6) (KKR vs RCB) – 2019

350 – Chris Gayle 35 off 10 (4x4, 3x6) (RCB vs SRH) - 2015; Sarfaraz Khan 35 not out off 10 (5x4, 2x6) (RCB vs SRH) – 2016