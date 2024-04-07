Watch: Romario Shepherd hits 39 off 10 including 4 sixes in Nortje over

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Romario Shepherd blasted a 10-ball unbeaten 39 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 7).

Thanks to Shepherd's heroics at the end, MI posted 234/5 in 20 overs.

The 29-year-old Shepherd's incredible knock included 32 runs off Anrich Nortje's final over of the innings. He hit the right-arm paceman from South Africa for four sixes and two fours.

Nortje's final bowling figures were 2/65 in four overs.

Before the start of the IPL 2024 season, Shepherd, the West Indies' right-handed batter, was traded to MI from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 50 lakh.

During the IPL 2022 auction, Shepherd was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 7.75 crore.