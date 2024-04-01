Dhoni’s 10-year-old tweet viral after his knock against DC in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are elated after watching their favourite cricketer MS Dhoni turn the clock back and produce a memorable innings with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Though CSK lost their match to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday night (March 31) in Visakhapatnam, the Chennai franchise’s supporters had a reason to celebrate.

The 42-year-old Dhoni blazed his way to an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls with four fours and three sixes. However, his knock was not enough for CSK to take them past the finish line as DC won by 20 runs.

If not for Dhoni’s vintage knock batting at number eight, CSK’s loss margin would have been more. There were also moments in the match when Dhoni refused to take singles with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the other end.

After the match, a 10-year-old tweet from Dhoni’s official handle has gone viral.

On March 24, 2014, Dhoni tweeted, “Doesn't matter which team wins, I am here for entertainment.”

After 10 years and seven days, fans are relating that old post to Dhoni’s innings on Sunday.

Those who were present at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam were thoroughly entertained but the result did not go in favour of CSK, who have won the IPL title a joint record five times.

It was CSK’s first loss in IPL 2024 after starting the season with two wins in a row. It was a night to remember for Dhoni’s fans.

Before the start of the season, Dhoni had stepped down from CSK captaincy and handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Fans are hoping Dhoni bats higher up the order and produces big innings again and again. They want to enjoy his batting as speculations are rife that this could be Dhoni’s last season as a CSK player.

Dhoni plays only in IPL and last featured in India jersey in 2019. Last year, after the IPL, he had a knee surgery.

CSK’s next game in IPL 2024 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 5.