IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs

Delhi Capitals defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs to register their first victory in IPL 2024, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 31).

Chasing a 192-run target, CSK were rattled by pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21), and ended up at 171 for six.

Ajinkya Rahane (45, 30b), Daryl Mitchell (34, 26b) and MS Dhoni (37 not out, 16b) tried their best but DC bowlers were on the money on Sunday night.

DC innings

Earlier, strong fifties by captain Rishabh Pant and veteran opener David Warner led Delhi Capitals to 191 for five.

Pant (51, 32 balls) and Warner (52, 35 balls) found good support from opener Prithvi Shaw (43, 27 balls).

It was Pant’s first fifty in this IPL.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the most successful bowler for CSK.

DC missed the services of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav because of a niggle.