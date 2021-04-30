No state should clamp down on information shared on social media: SC

The top court also came down heavily on those who threaten to restrict citizens from airing their grievances on social media with regards to COVID

The Supreme Court on Friday (April 30) asked the Centre why it can’t buy 100 per cent of (vaccine) doses produced in the country and questioned the differential vaccine pricing mechanism for the Centre and states.

As the nation prepares for the third phase of vaccination for people in the 18 to 45 age category from May 1, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud asked, “Why is the government not buying 100 per cent of doses produced in this time? Why should there be two prices for the Centre and the states… what is the rationale?”

“The Centre has said they are leaving 50 per cent procurement of vaccines to be done by states. Will this promote equity?” asked Justice Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court is hearing the all-important matter where it is likely to ask several pointed questions to the Union government on vaccination, COVID control measures, availability of oxygen and vital medicines like remdesivir.

The top court expressed concern over the Centre’s present vaccination plan. “Fifty-nine crore Indians in the 18-45 age group constitute a large segment. How will the poor and marginalised people find money to get vaccinated? We cannot have this private sector model. We must follow national immunisation model which we had followed since independence,” Justice Chandrachud said.

‘No clamp down on airing COVID-related requirements on social media’

The SC also came down heavily on all those who threaten to restrict citizens from airing their grievances regarding COVID management on social media. “No state should clamp down on information if citizens communicate their grievances on social media,” the Supreme Court observed and warned that any such harassment of citizens will be “treated as contempt”.

Scared after the COVID second wave swept through the entire country, people have been using social media to send SOS messages seeking oxygen cylinders, medicines and even beds.

Justice Chandrachud said, “There should not be any presumption that (the) grievances raised on internet by citizens are false.”

A few days back, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had threatened action against those raising COVID related complaints on social media.

“It is of grave concern to me as a citizen or (a) judge. If citizens communicate their grievances on social media, we do not want clampdown on information. Let us hear their voices. We will treat this as contempt if any citizen is harassed if they want bed or oxygen. We are in a human crisis,” Justice DY Chandrachud said.

On Friday, India recorded yet another surge with 3.86 lakh COVID cases, taking the caseload to 1.87 crore.

Vaccine shortage

Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have clearly said they are not prepared for the May 1 vaccination drive because of vaccine shortage. Besides, the opposition-ruled states have objected to the pricing mechanism.

The Centre will continue to procure vaccines (50% of the total production) from Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Serum Institute (Covishield) for Rs 150 per dose while the states will be required to buy the same doses from the two companies at a pre-decided rate (Rs 300 for Covishield and Rs 400 for Covaxin). This differential pricing is the bone of contention between the Centre and states right now.