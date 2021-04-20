Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

'After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,' Congress leader tweets

A day after Congress leader and former PM Manmohan Singh (88) tested positive for COVID, Rahul Gandhi too has tested positive. Rahul tweeted that he had mild symptoms.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Rahul Gandhi (50) tweeted.

Manmohan Singh was on April 19 admitted to hospital with high fever. He has reportedly received two doses of Covaxin and was hospitalised “as a matter of precaution”.

“Dear Dr Manmohan Singh ji, wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” Rahul tweeted.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on April 20 Dr Singh was stable. “Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery,” Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Rahul had on Sunday (April 18) suspended his election rallies in West Bengal citing the Covid surge and had requested others to follow suit. “In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” he tweeted.

The country reported 2.59 lakh new cases – down from 2.73 lakh cases on Monday (April 19). There were 1,761 COVID deaths on April 20 – the biggest one-day toll – in the last 24 hours. The worst-hit Maharashtra reported 58,924 fresh COVID cases, taking the tally to over 38.98 lakh, while 351 new deaths pushed the toll to 60,824. In caseload, Maharashtra is followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The United Kingdom, the US, Hong Kong, New Zealand have now put travel curbs/advisories for their citizens wanting to traveler to India.

