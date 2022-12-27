As states conduct mock drill for COVID, Mandaviya reviews preparedness in Delhi

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, the Centre has asked states and Union territories to conduct mock drills at all COVID hospitals as part of precautionary measures

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (December 27) reviewed the COVID response mock drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital to check its readiness to deal with any increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

“I reviewed the COVID response mock drill at Safdarjung Hospital. This mock drill was necessary to know how prepared our hospitals are,” the minister said.

“COVID cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire COVID infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are at a state of operational readiness”, he added.

Clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial, Mandaviya said while noting that government and private hospitals are undertaking mock drills.

He said state health ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective states.

Cautioning against complacency, he urged everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

He also asked people to refrain from sharing unverified information and ensure high level of preparedness.

Most importantly, the minister visited the 44-bedded COVID centre at the hospital, the triage and testing area which has been created by the hospital along with a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection ward in the makeshift facility which already existed.

Mandaviya also interacted with the hospital officials and instructed them to be prepared for any fresh outbreak.

There are enough funds allocated for COVID and states have been given funds to make all arrangements, he said.

Besides, Dr B L Sherwal, the medical superintendent of the Safdarjung Hospital said, “All symptomatic patients shall be screened, assessed and tested right there in the COVID centre. The report shall be made available within one to two hours following which the decision on admission or discharge shall be taken.”

“Till that time the patient can be monitored. All beds have oxygen facilities,” he added.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical care and Sleep medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said of the 44 beds, six beds are equipped with a ventilator with monitors.

In addition, there is also an 18-bedded dedicated COVID ICU, he said.

“Apart from that there are 81 beds available for COVID treatment. If need be, we can make more available,” he said.

Four international travellers from Myanmar, who tested positive for COVID at the Delhi airport, have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

“They were asymptomatic. They will be discharged once they test negative,” Dr Sherwal informed on the situation of international travellers.