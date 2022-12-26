States, UTs brace for mock drill on Tuesday to ensure COVID preparedness of health facilities

The Centre-mandated exercise on Tuesday will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers

As ordered by the Centre, health facilities across states and Union territories are preparing to conduct a mock drill on Tuesday (December 25) to ensure their readiness in the event of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday to take stock of the mock drill to be conducted there.

“Based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response,” Mandaviya said at a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

The Centre-mandated exercise will focus on parameters such as availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

The mock drill will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained on COVID-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in operation of PSA plants, etc. and availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, testing equipment and reagents and that of essential drugs among others.

The Health Ministry on Saturday had underlined the necessity to put necessary measures in place to deal with any emergencies as seen in countries like China where the COVID-19 cases have seen a steep rise.

“Preparedness of COVID-19 health facilities is crucial to ensure that states and districts are in a state of readiness to meet increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter.

“The objective of this exercise is to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for management of COVID-19,” he said.

Bhushan said follow-up on any gap assessment shall be required to be undertaken by the additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary (health) and or MD-NHM of states who will also be required to monitor the exercise personally under the overall guidance of the health minister of respective states.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday activated the administrative machinery to test COVID preparedness and management, including conduct of mock drills at medical colleges and hospitals across the state, after two fresh cases were reported from Unnao and Agra.

Delhi government officials on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in COVID cases in some countries, the authorities said.

“We have started physically visiting all government hospitals. An inventory of beds, liquid medical oxygen, ventilators and other equipment is being prepared. It will be ready by Monday evening,” East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

A mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday following the Centre’s directions.

India saw a single-day rise of 196 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have marginally increased to 3,428, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The tally of COVID cases was recorded at 4.46 crore.

