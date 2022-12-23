Explained: All you wanted to know about Omicron BF.7 variant

The symptoms are similar to the previous variants of Covid 19; the best precaution is to wear a mask and to take vaccination and booster dose

Nearly 60 per cent of people in China will be infected by this Omicron BF.7 variant in the next three months. The news agency Bloomberg has cited a study to say that China may be recording 10 lakh cases and 5,000 deaths a day.

The increasing number of Covid cases in China is mainly caused by the Omicron BF.7 strain, a new variant of the coronavirus. This new mutation of coronavirus is very quick to transfer to other people and has a short incubation period as well.

Not so dangerous

Though BF.7 has been detected in other countries like the US, France, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany, it has not behaved as dangerously as in China. The UK had assessed BF.7 as among the most concerning variants two months ago but has now reduced its estimation of how serious it is.

In India, four cases of Omicron BF.7 strain have been detected in the past six months.

Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore, on Friday (December 23) said it was a sub-variant of Omicron strain and that India need not worry too much about its severity on the population. He, however, cautioned that wearing face masks and avoiding unnecessary crowds is always advisable.

He further said that China had been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases as the neighbouring country, because of its “zero-Covid policy,” had not passed through different waves of the infection that India had faced.

The BF.7 strain

Studies indicate that the R value of this mutant is approximately 10-18.6, which means that an infected individual can infect 10-18.6 people around him.

People with weaker immunity, such as elderly citizens and children, and people who are not vaccinated have a higher risk of catching this infection.

The symptoms

The symptoms are similar to previous variants of Covid-19 such as infection of the upper respiratory tract, fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat, muscle pain, and fatigue. Pneumonia is a symptom that is seen in the elderly population or people with an underlying condition. Some people may get stomach-related symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea.

Precautions to be taken

The first precaution people need to take is to wear masks in crowded areas. Covid vaccination and booster shots can help prevent complications of the subvariants.

People with low immunity should be extra cautious. They must maintain proper hygiene. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate is another strategy to reduce the risk of the Omicron BF.7 variant.

(With Agency inputs)