Exclusive: 'Centre pushing Hindi through the backdoor', says TN minister Anbil Mahesh

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has accused the central government of pushing Hindi through the backdoor while undermining the state’s long-standing two-language policy. Speaking exclusively to The Federal, he addressed concerns over NEP 2020, alleged funding blackmail, and the challenges of Tamil Nadu’s education system under BJP-led policies.

“We have always followed a two-language policy, as allowed by the Constitution. But the Centre is trying to force Hindi and Sanskrit on states with weak leadership,” said Mahesh, calling the move a political agenda rather than an educational reform.

Tamil Nadu’s rejection of NEP 2020

Since 2015, when the BJP-led government introduced the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Tamil Nadu has been a vocal critic. According to Mahesh, the policy was framed without consulting education experts, with many RSS-backed individuals shaping the agenda.

“Our chief minister had raised strong objections to several aspects of NEP, including mandatory public exams for classes 3, 5, and 8, and the push towards vocational education from class 6, which risks diverting students from mainstream academics,” he said.

Another major concern is the financial bias in language promotion. “The Centre has allocated Rs 1,488 crore for Sanskrit development while ignoring Dravidian languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada,” he alleged. This fuels concerns of ‘Sanskritisation’ at the cost of regional languages.

Despite Tamil Nadu’s historical exemption from the three-language policy, the Centre continues to pressure the state, he says. “The 1963-67 and 1976 rules clearly allow Tamil Nadu to retain its two-language system, yet the Union Minister is insisting we implement the three-language rule,” said the minister.

He further pointed out the hypocrisy in policy implementation. “Most Hindi-speaking states don’t enforce three languages, so why is Tamil Nadu being singled out?” He added that imposing Hindi would weaken Tamil’s status and diminish students' opportunities in global education and employment.

'Fund blackmail'

Tamil Nadu’s education sector is also facing a financial crisis due to alleged Centre-imposed restrictions. “The Union government is using funding as a weapon to pressure us into accepting NEP 2020,” the minister stated.

Key funding issues include:

SSA funds worth Rs 2,152 crore delayed, impacting 43 lakh students

Funds for Right to Education (RTE) stopped since 2023, affecting private school students from economically weaker sections

Financial support for children with special needs and orphans withheld

Despite repeated requests, the Centre has only released Rs 2,070 crore out of the Rs 45,000 crore demanded for disaster relief. “We are paying taxes, but only getting Rs 0.29 for every rupee contributed,” Mahesh said.

TN education model and global recognition

Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian model of education has drawn global recognition. “Our initiatives like Samacheer Kalvi, the breakfast scheme, STEM labs, and skill-based training are being studied by England, Canada, and other Indian states,” he added.

The state has signed an MoU with Microsoft for digital education and has introduced more than 67 new schemes in the past four years. “Even the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the President of India have acknowledged our achievements,” he added.

Will TN revise its two-language policy?

When asked whether Tamil Nadu might reconsider its two-language policy, Mahesh was firm. “It’s not just about language; it’s about resisting a one-size-fits-all policy. NEP 2020 must be revised entirely.”

He warned that "Hindi imposition" is happening very subtly. “They don’t say ‘Hindi is compulsory’, but they shape the education structure in a way where Hindi and Sanskrit are the only viable options.”

Political battle rooted in history

The fight against Hindi imposition is not new for Tamil Nadu. Recalling historical events, the minister cited leaders like Arignar Anna and martyr Kodambakkam Sivalingam, who led Tamil Nadu’s anti-Hindi movements in 1965.

“My grandfather Anbil Dharmalingam stood in the Assembly and said he was ready to sacrifice himself for Tamil language rights,” he said. “This is not just a policy issue; it’s about protecting Tamil identity.”

What’s next?

With elections approaching, Tamil Nadu’s resistance to NEP 2020, the three-language policy, and Centre’s funding cuts is set to become a major political issue. “We will not succumb to political blackmail. Our focus remains on quality education, not political agendas,” the minister concluded.

