Will Stalin's all-out attack on Hindi, NEP earn DMK rich dividends?

With the 2025 elections approaching, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has once again reignited the debate over Hindi imposition in the state. In a recent statement, Stalin criticised BJP leaders for allegedly advocating the necessity of Hindi in North India, even for basic activities like buying tea or using public facilities. His remarks have intensified the long-standing language controversy between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led central government.

Stalin’s criticism of Hindi as a third language

The Tamil Nadu CM stated that in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence, forcing students to learn a third language is unnecessary. Stalin has been a vocal advocate of the two-language policy — Tamil and English — while opposing the new National Education Policy (NEP), which mandates a three-language formula. His statement has sparked strong reactions from both DMK supporters and BJP leaders.



“In the age of AI, forcing any language as a third language in schools is unnecessary,” Stalin remarked, reinforcing his stand against Hindi education in Tamil Nadu.

He also made a controversial statement: “BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist you must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, and use toilets in North India.” The provocative nature of this statement has further intensified the debate, making it a key political flashpoint.

The political motive behind the language war

Political analysts believe that Stalin’s renewed stance against Hindi is a calculated move to consolidate DMK’s voter base ahead of the elections. The DMK has historically leveraged Tamil identity politics to rally public support, and this issue is no exception.

S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, observed, “The elections are a year away, and Stalin is strategically increasing his rhetoric against the Centre, escalating his criticism inch by inch.” He pointed out that Stalin has been persistently writing letters to the Prime Minister, intensifying his opposition to central policies.

The DMK is also attempting to polarise the electorate by raising broader issues beyond language, including financial disputes between the state and the Centre. Stalin has accused the central government of not providing adequate financial resources to Tamil Nadu, particularly regarding GST revenue distribution.

BJP’s counter-attack and central policies

The BJP, on the other hand, has dismissed Stalin’s claims, labeling them as outdated and politically motivated. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai recently remarked that the anti-Hindi narrative is a relic of the 1960s and no longer relevant in contemporary India.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also made a provocative statement, warning that Tamil Nadu risks losing Rs 5,000 crore in central funding if it does not implement the NEP. BJP leaders argue that introducing a third language benefits students by improving job opportunities and cross-state communication. However, DMK and other Dravidian parties continue to frame the NEP as an attempt to erode Tamil linguistic identity.

“Instead of politicising, the state should focus on governance,” Pradhan said, suggesting that Stalin’s emphasis on Hindi is diverting attention from core administrative responsibilities.

Broader political implications and BJP’s Tamil Nadu strategy

The anti-Hindi movement has long been a part of Tamil Nadu’s political fabric, with historical figures like Rajaji initially supporting Hindi but later opposing it. The latest controversy is also being used as a tool to counter emerging political players like Vijay’s party TVK, which is gaining traction in Tamil Nadu. By polarising the electorate over language and federal-state relations, DMK hopes to retain its dominance, while BJP aims to make inroads into the state’s political landscape.

The BJP has experimented with various strategies in Tamil Nadu, including the Vel Yatra, religious appeals, caste coalitions, and emphasising PM Modi’s personal appeal. However, none of these have yielded significant electoral success in the state. The party’s renewed push for Hindi and national education policies appears to be another attempt to challenge DMK’s stronghold.

The role of new political forces

Political observers believe that both DMK and BJP are using this issue to sideline emerging parties like TVK. Actor Vijay’s political entry has shaken the traditional political equations in Tamil Nadu, and both major parties seem eager to prevent TVK from gaining momentum.



Meanwhile, the AIADMK remains divided, weakening its ability to challenge the DMK’s dominance.

The BJP’s long-term goal appears to be to consolidate support through alliances, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asserting that “the next government in Tamil Nadu will be led by the NDA.” This statement signals BJP’s intent to form a broader coalition rather than contest alone.

Data reveals deeper education challenges

Amid the heated language debate, some argue that Tamil Nadu’s education system faces more pressing concerns. Data shows that out of 1,37,636 government schools in Tamil Nadu:

34 schools have zero enrollment.

Around 16,000 schools have less than 50% enrollment.

Nearly 2,000 schools operate with just a single teacher.

17.15% of schools at the elementary level have an adverse pupil-teacher ratio.

Critics argue that instead of debating language policies, political leaders should focus on addressing these systemic challenges in education.

A larger battle in the making?

The debate over Hindi imposition is not just limited to Tamil Nadu. The anti-Hindi stance taken by DMK could create friction within the INDIA alliance, as its several constituents operate in Hindi-speaking states. While the alliance partners may not publicly challenge Stalin’s stance, the growing regionalisation of issues could impact their unity in the long run.



Mahalingam Ponnuswamy, Editor of Special Projects at The Federal, also pointed out that both DMK and BJP are shaping the narrative for the elections. “There is a clear attempt to set a political narrative. While DMK is framing its opposition against the Centre, BJP is countering its governance agenda,” he said.

As BJP continues its attempts to expand its influence in Tamil Nadu and DMK strengthens its identity politics, the question remains: will language politics decide the 2025 elections?

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.