The National Policy on Education (NPE), 1968 aimed to address linguistic inequalities across India by advocating three languages: the regional language (mother tongue), Hindi (link language), and English (global language).

Elaborating, Annadurai said the approach seems to be to force Tamil Nadu to agree to the three-language formula and simultaneously avoid creating opportunities for teachers who could teach regional languages such as Telugu or Kannada. This would "compels students to choose Hindi as an alternative”.

They seem to have “learned from the adverse experiences of 1968, when Hindi was made a compulsory third language", Annadurai told The Federal . "They could not enforce the policy in Tamil Nadu, so now they are pursuing an indirect approach by suggesting it is optional," he added.

Saravanan Annadurai, one of the spokespersons of the party believes that after failing in its attempts to bring in Hindi through the front door, it is now resorting to devious means by pushing the three language formula under the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu is accusing the Centre of trying to sneak in Hindi surreptitiously as it does not have a constitutional mandate to do so.

In contrast, the NEP 2020 reaffirms the three-language framework but clarifies that Hindi is not mandatory; students may opt for any Indian language as their third language alongside their regional language and English.

The resolution on the Official Languages Act, 1968 following wide spread agitation, exempted Tamil Nadu from the three-language formula and allowed it to pursue its two-language policy. As a result, Tamil Nadu adopted Tamil (mother tongue) and English (link language) in state-run schools.

Watch | Why TN-Centre spat on 3-language impacts North Indian migrants

The BJP and its representatives, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have been consistently pushing the three-language formula under the NEP 2020 to counter accusations of Hindi imposition, particularly from states like Tamil Nadu.

'No valued discussion'

Ramu Manivannan, a retired professor and former head of the Political Science Department at Madras University, told The Federal: “The Union government has failed to engage in a proper debate regarding the NEP 2020 in Parliament or any other democratic forum. It is implementing the policy without adhering to appropriate decorum.”

Experts suggest that in states such as Tamil Nadu or Karnataka, students are unlikely to voluntarily select Hindi as their third language. Instead, they may prefer Sanskrit (due to its cultural significance or ease of scoring), a language from a neighbouring state (such as Telugu in Tamil Nadu) or continue with English-dominant curricula.

Consequently, this trend indicates that non-Hindi speakers may not achieve proficiency in Hindi.

Hindi versus others

In Hindi-speaking states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, students may opt for languages like Sanskrit, English or Punjabi, but it is uncommon for them to select southern languages such as Tamil or Malayalam. There is a lack of motivation and infrastructure to encourage Hindi speakers to learn other Indian languages.

Consequently, without reciprocal language learning — where Tamil speakers learn Hindi and vice-versa — the policy fails to establish a common linguistic connection. Communication often relies on English or becomes ineffective when English is not available.

Also read | Telugu states never disliked Hindi; it’s partly politics, the rest is history

A professor from the University of Madras notes that Tamil Nadu is keen on English as both Hindi and non-Hindi states tend to prioritise the language for its global relevance, relegating the third language to a mere formality rather than a practical resource. For instance, a student in Tamil Nadu may study Tamil, English and Sanskrit while a student in Bihar may learn Hindi, English and Sanskrit, with neither group acquiring the other's language.

"In rural areas, where English education is frequently inadequate, the third language — regardless of what it is — fails to address the absence of a common language. A rural Tamil speaker and a rural Hindi speaker still cannot communicate directly," he remarked.

Effectively teaching a third language necessitates trained educators, updated curricula and sufficient time allocation — resources that many states, including Tamil Nadu, either lack or are reluctant to invest in a non-mandatory language. For example, if Tamil Nadu chooses Telugu as a third language, it may face challenges in finding a sufficient number of qualified teachers.

Also read | This is no mere Hindi row or North-South differences; fault lines run much deeper

Marker of identity

Language in India serves as a significant marker of identity. Although Hindi is not compulsory, the advocacy for a third language is perceived as an attempt to undermine regional autonomy, leading to hesitance among states to fully adopt the policy, according to MG Devasahayam, a retired IAS officer.

The BJP's claim that "Hindi is not mandatory" is a calculated effort to alleviate tensions and foster wider acceptance of the NEP 2020, he told The Federal.

States that do not primarily speak Hindi remain sceptical of the Union government's intentions, particularly in light of the BJP's historical emphasis on promoting Hindi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in 2022 regarding Hindi as a unifying language added fuel to the debate.

Although the flexibility presented in NEP 2020 seems attractive in principle, it does not establish a coherent framework that promotes effective communication between Hindi and non-Hindi speakers, said Devasahayam. The policy prioritises choice over creating a unified strategy for inter-state dialogue, he added.

Podcast | Kerala’s language legacy: Embracing multilingual education

BJP’s counter

In response to the criticism, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy characterised the DMK's argument as overly vague, asserting that the determination of the third language will ultimately be made by the state government.

“Is the state going to finalise the third language and develop infrastructure while the Central government indirectly imposes Hindi within the system?” Narayanan wondered. In a conversation with The Federal, he claimed that many private schools in Tamil Nadu are operated by politicians, which he believes is the reason for their opposition to the NEP 2020.

When inquired about the absence of discussions regarding the NEP 2020 in Parliament, Narayanan said the policy had been extensively debated for two years, granting states greater authority to design their own curricula. “If Tamil Nadu were to adopt a two-language policy, it should be uniformly applied across all schools; however, that is not the case. Many students are deprived of the opportunity to learn an additional language,” he said.