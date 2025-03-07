Language row: Annadurai’s opposition to Hindi had merit, says BJP leader

A war of words has broken out between the Union government and Tamil Nadu over the implementation of the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP). Tamil Nadu has long adhered to a two-language policy, opposing any move to introduce Hindi in schools. The debate has once again reignited tensions, with the Centre arguing that the new policy allows flexibility in language choice, while Tamil Nadu perceives it as an indirect attempt to impose Hindi.

In an exclusive interview with The Federal, Raama Sreenivasan, State General Secretary of BJP Tamil Nadu, sat down with S. Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal, to discuss the controversy.

Tamil Nadu’s long-standing resistance

Tamil Nadu's resistance to Hindi dates back to the 1930s, with multiple protests against its imposition. The Dravidian parties, especially the DMK, have built their political foundation on linguistic and cultural identity. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reiterated that Tamil Nadu will continue with its two-language formula and resist any move to implement the three-language policy.

However, Sreenivasan argued that the DMK is misleading the public by portraying the three-language formula as Hindi imposition. “The two-language policy is not mandated by the Constitution. It was a promise made by former Prime Minister Nehru, not a constitutional guarantee,” he clarified. He further emphasised that the third language could be any Indian language, including Tamil Nadu’s neighbouring languages like Malayalam, Telugu, or Kannada. He also said that Tamil Nadu's first chief minister C.N. Annadurai's opposition to Hindi had merit.

NEP and the controversy over funding

A key contention is that the Centre is allegedly linking education funds to the implementation of NEP. The Tamil Nadu government argues that making NEP adoption a prerequisite for receiving funds amounts to coercion.

Sreenivasan refuted this claim, stating that PM SHRI, the Centrally sponsored education scheme, was designed to aid states in implementing NEP and modernising education. “If Tamil Nadu refuses to implement NEP, how can it expect to receive project-based funds? This is about structured development, not political arm-twisting,” he said.

Job prospects and language policy

One of the major concerns raised is that students who study professional courses in regional languages struggle to find employment. Tamil Nadu had previously experimented with engineering courses in Tamil, but the graduates faced difficulties in securing jobs.

Sreenivasan insisted that NEP provides an option, not a mandate, for studying in regional languages. “If a student wants to pursue medicine in Tamil, they should have the opportunity. But English-medium courses will continue to exist, ensuring job market competitiveness,” he reassured.

Hindi imposition or promotion of Indian languages?

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to Hindi stems from a historical fear of cultural erasure. The debate was further fuelled when Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that Hindi should be India’s primary mode of communication, replacing English. Critics saw this as another attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

Sreenivasan dismissed these concerns, stating that the goal is to replace English as the dominant link language, not to impose Hindi over Tamil or any other regional language. “If Tamil were chosen as the national language, I would be happy. But the Constitution’s founders settled on Hindi as the official language,” he said, adding that every Indian language deserves equal promotion.

DMK’s alleged double standards

Sreenivasan also accused the DMK of hypocrisy, pointing out that many private schools owned by DMK leaders teach Hindi, while government school students are deprived of the same choice. “This is about equal opportunity. Why should students from private schools have an advantage while others are denied the chance to learn an additional language?” he questioned.

2026 elections: Political implications

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching in 2026, the language debate is expected to play a crucial role in the political discourse. The BJP is positioning itself as a party advocating for broader educational reforms, while the DMK is using the language issue to consolidate its voter base.

Sreenivasan predicted that the people of Tamil Nadu would see through the DMK’s “drama politics”. “The DMK has made this a political issue, but the people will realise the benefits of NEP. The 2026 elections will reflect this shift,” he concluded.

The road ahead

With both sides unwilling to back down, the controversy over the three-language formula continues. Tamil Nadu remains firm on its two-language stance, while the Centre insists that the policy provides flexibility rather than coercion. The coming months will determine whether there is a possible middle ground or if the issue remains a political flashpoint leading up to the 2026 elections.

