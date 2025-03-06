Annamalai slams Stalin: 'Tamil not even mandatory subject in schools run by DMK leaders'

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai slammed Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (March 6), accusing him of creating false fears about Hindi imposition while ignoring inequalities in the state's education system.

'BJP addressing disparities'

"While the Tamil Nadu CM spends his time spreading baseless fears, the BJP is focused on addressing disparities in government school education," Annamalai claimed. He pointed out the party’s ongoing online petition supporting education reforms, claiming it had garnered over 1 lakh signatures across the state.

He also alleged that, despite attempts to obstruct their efforts, BJP members had launched a door-to-door campaign in every district.

'Tamil not a mandatory subject'

Responding to Stalin’s opposition to the three-language policy, Annamalai remarked that the DMK leader had shifted focus to the issue of Hindi imposition after failing to gain public support for the language policy.

He also slammed DMK-run matriculation schools, claiming that Tamil was not even a mandatory subject in schools operated by party members. “Stalin, are you aware that in schools run by your own party members, Tamil is only an optional subject? You can no longer mislead the people,” he asserted.

Annamalai accused Stalin of political hypocrisy, referencing the 16th Amendment of the Indian Constitution, also known as the Anti-Secession Bill, which was introduced to counter DMK’s past secessionist stance. He pointed out that the bill was passed by a party that is now DMK’s ally.

'Poison'

He also questioned Stalin’s shifting stance on the National Education Policy (NEP). Annamalai recalled that Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister had previously admitted in 2023 that the state was already implementing aspects of the NEP, yet the DMK government now condemns it. “Last September, your own education minister acknowledged implementing parts of the NEP, and now you call it ‘poison.’ Do you even know what is happening around you, Stalin?” he asked.

Annamalai’s remarks come as Stalin continues to tear into the central government, alleging that Hindi imposition is an attempt to suppress non-Hindi-speaking states.

Recently, Stalin insisted that advocating for linguistic equality was not chauvinism and accused Hindi proponents of believing their dominance was justified while viewing opposition as treason.