Why does South, except TN, have no problem with Hindi? | Talking Sense with Srini

In a recent episode of Talking Sense with Srini on YouTube, The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief, S Srinivasan, delved into why Tamil Nadu stands alone in its fierce opposition to the central government’s three-language policy, a stance that has garnered significant attention amid the ongoing language debates in India.



Attachment to Tamil ingrained in state’s identity

Srinivasan explained that Tamil Nadu’s resistance is deeply rooted in both historical and cultural factors. “The bedrock of Dravidian politics is anti-Hindi agitation,” he said, tracing the origins of the state’s linguistic tensions to the 1930s, when the first attempts to impose Hindi led to widespread protests. This sentiment grew during the 1940s and 1960s, fuelling Dravidian leaders like CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi to gain prominence through anti-Hindi movements.



Furthermore, the attachment to Tamil as a classical and ancient language—older than Sanskrit—is ingrained in the state's identity. “Tamil is thousands of years old,” Srinivasan emphasised, pointing out that the rich Tamil literary tradition, which includes works like the Thirukkural and Kamba Ramayanam, holds a cherished place in every Tamilian's heart. This linguistic pride, Srinivasan suggested, plays a key role in why the state resists any attempt to impose Hindi, despite an interest in learning it as a foreign language.

However, Srinivasan raised an interesting contrast with other southern states. He noted that despite similar Dravidian linguistic roots, states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh do not share the same level of opposition. “Why hasn't Kerala, Karnataka, or Andhra Pradesh resisted Hindi in the same way as Tamil Nadu?” he asked, acknowledging the unique linguistic, cultural, and political contexts in these regions.

No major movement against Hindi in other states

In Kerala, for example, high literacy rates and global migration have led to widespread bilingualism, with many Malayalees speaking fluent Hindi. While politically Kerala opposes the imposition of Hindi, it has embraced the three-language formula without significant resistance

Srinivasan also explained that Andhra Pradesh, formed in 1953 based on linguistic lines, has always placed a strong emphasis on the Telugu language. However, despite the deep regional pride in Telugu, language issues have never been as intensely politicised in the state as they have been in Tamil Nadu. Even after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, which led to the formation of Telangana, both states have not seen a major movement or outcry against the inclusion of Hindi in educational or governmental frameworks.

Srinivasan also highlighted Karnataka, where murmurs of a two-language formula are starting to emerge due to concerns over the limited job opportunities available to those who don’t speak Hindi. However, there has yet to be a major political push for such a change, despite underlying dissatisfaction with the current system.



Fear of Hindi’s imposition key issue in Tamil Nadu

As Srinivasan pointed out, the key issue in Tamil Nadu is not the dislike of Hindi but the fear of its imposition. The state's unique political and cultural history, where Tamil language pride intersects with historical anti-Hindi sentiments, sets it apart from its southern neighbours, who have integrated Hindi and the three-language policy with varying degrees of acceptance.

