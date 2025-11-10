In the afternoon sun at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, nine-year-old Kiara (identified by first name only ) pads up for practice. Her father, who travels with her every day for the practice sessions from their residence in the city’s Mahim area, stands quietly by the boundary rope, watching her run up for her first delivery. This is the same ground where coach Ramakant Achrekar once trained Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. Over the years, amid the familiar chatter of nets and cricket balls, girls in ponytails, some as young as five, have come to carry their kits alongside the boys.

Kiara, a girl of few words but bright eyes, says she loves cricket “to infinity”. Her favourite male cricketer is Virat Kohli; when it comes to women’s cricket, she answered without hesitation, “Smriti Mandhana” — vice captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team which won the World Cup earlier this month. Asked about her dream, Kiara smiled shyly, “I want to replace her [in the women’s cricket team] one day.” Her coach says she has the temperament and skill to make it. “She’s very focused for her age,” he added.

When Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, with the home team defeating South Africa in the finals, it wasn’t just the trophy that gleamed under the fireworks. Across sports academies and dusty grounds, something else was set alight. It was belief.

“It was a watershed moment in Indian women’s cricket,” reflected Amol Muzumdar, head coach of the Indian women’s team.

According to the coaches at Shivaji Park, there’s been a clear uptick in enrolment since. “We’ve had more enquiries from parents of young girls than in any month before,” said one coach. “Many of them watched the match as a family and came here the next day.”

While the training remains integrated, boys and girls sharing nets and practice matches, the ratio still reflects the gap. “Roughly, it’s five boys for every girl,” admitted another coach. “But if this win changes mindsets, we could see that ratio narrow. The real test will be whether parents keep supporting these girls after the initial excitement fades.”

But perhaps the most telling changes are happening not in Mumbai or Delhi, where there is already better exposure to opportunities, but in smaller centres, places where visibility has always lagged behind aspiration.

In Jaipur, on a sun-baked afternoon at the Jaipuria Cricket Academy, a group of young girls in oversized helmets wait their turn at the nets. Among them is Mehak Uppadhaya, 13, who joined the academy right after India’s World Cup win. Her mother, Shashi Uppadhaya, watches from the shade, still surprised by her daughter’s resolve. “Earlier we thought cricket was too rough for girls,” she said. “But seeing Harmanpreet lift that trophy changed something at home.”

Mehak remembers being teased for choosing cricket and how a neighbour once told her father to make her focus on studies instead of playing on the street.

“Before, people laughed when I said I wanted to be a cricketer,” she said. “After the final, that same uncle just said, ‘practice harder’,”.

Former Rajasthan Ranji captain and national coach of the Indian cricket team for the physically differently abled Rohit Jhalani, watches the new faces walking into the Jaipuria Cricket Academy. “We’ve already had 20 to 30 new girls join since the World Cup win,” he said. “Parents are bringing them with a new sense of purpose. The game suddenly feels like a real option.”

Another voice from Jaipur, Vinod Mathur, ex-Rajasthan Ranji captain and now coach at Neerja Modi Academy, echoes this shift in attitude. “Earlier, parents would bring their daughters just for summer camps,” he says. “Now they want regular slots, professional training, and match exposure. The skill level may still be raw, but the intent is strong and that’s the best thing a coach can ask for.”

He notes that the win has done something that no policy could: it has changed conversations at home. “A few years ago, parents hesitated. They worried about marriage, studies, and safety. Now they’re saying, ‘If Harmanpreet and Smriti can do it, why not my daughter?’ That’s a social transformation.”