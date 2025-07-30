Two suicides by expat women in the United Arab Emirates, which shook Kerala, has turned the spotlight on a niche vulnerable group, hitherto not acknowledged or largely overlooked since these women live ‘invisible’ lives. Falling in the bracket of dependent migrant women, these women have trustingly moved to foreign, unfamiliar lands, tagging along with their husbands.

Away from their loving families in a country, which largely see them as outsiders, there is no one to turn to when life gets stormy, except the man they have tied their destiny to. And, what if the husband is the one who shatters their dreams and turns into an oppressor? Besides, the husband holds all the cards as these women are on their spouse visa, making them highly vulnerable. So, if there is marital strife and domestic harassment, these women feel completely alone and abandoned. The conservative family back home in India may not want to shoulder the failure of a broken marriage. Vipanchika Maniyan, a 33-year-old woman from Kollam, Kerala, was one such woman, who ostensibly found she had nowhere to turn to. On July 8, 2025, Vipanchika and her one-and-a-half‑year‑old daughter Vaibhavi were found dead in their Sharjah apartment. Medical and forensic inquiry in the UAE suggests that Vipanchika ended her own life after suffocating her child. According to reports, it was a case of murder and suicide rooted in alleged relentless intimate partner violence and domestic harassment. A short-lived Facebook ‘suicide note’ allegedly posted by Vipanchika, named her husband, father‑in‑law, and sister‑in‑law as perpetrators of severe physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, describing her as allegedly being ‘beaten like a dog’, and pushed out of her home while pregnant. Besides, she was also forced to shave her head to diminish her fairness. The note also hinted at incestuous abuse by her father-in-law and pornographically-inspired sexual harassment by the husband. Also read: In Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal, women help boost rural tourism as nature guides A painful dispute followed over final rites. Her mother, Shailaja, travelled to Sharjah and demanded that both bodies be repatriated to Kerala, along with a re‑postmortem. Despite a Kerala High Court order requiring central and consular authorities to facilitate the return of Vipanchika’s remains, her husband insisted that Vaibhavi be cremated in Sharjah. A mediated agreement resulted in Vaibhavi being cremated in Sharjah, while Vipanchika’s body was transported to Kerala and cremated there after a formal re‑postmortem. Thus, mother and daughter remain physically separated even in death — one laid to rest far from home, the other returned to be mourned — and the circumstances that led to their deaths remain under investigation by cross‑border authorities. Days after Vipanchika’s suicide, on July 19, 2025, 29-year-old Athulya Satheesh, originally from Kollam, Kerala, was found dead in her Sharjah flat. In the hours before her death, she had shared video-clips with friends showing bruises, threats, and physical assaults from her husband, incidents of torture that had been going on since their marriage in 2014. Some accounts indicate she had submitted complaints to Sharjah police earlier, but no protective action was taken. She was due to join a new design job the day she died. Athulya’s recorded last pleas offer a haunting testimony to what her life had been.

Athulya’s parents, after returning from Sharjah, lodged a formal complaint alleging prolonged physical, verbal, and dowry-related abuse. Local police in Kerala registered a case under appropriate criminal sections against the husband and father-in-law.

These two linked incidents illustrate the harsh realities of dependent migrant women subject to domestic cruelty, physical and sexual violence, and legal invisibility under visa restrictions. Together, they begin to frame a broader story of vulnerability and systemic neglect in dependent-gendered migration frameworks. “These suicides are not just shocking incidents, they are symptoms of a much larger crisis we haven’t acknowledged: women living invisible lives, with no help, no voice, and no way out. We must start talking about this, openly, urgently, and with compassion,” says Nisha Ratnamma, independent journalist and educator based in the UAE. “In both cases, the pattern is painfully similar. It starts with emotional manipulation disguised as love, like ‘I don’t want you to work because I care for you’ and then comes the slow isolation. These women are gradually cut off from family, friends, even neighbours. They are confined to the four walls of a flat, with no emotional outlet or support. Back home, even if her parents sense something is wrong, they may tell her to adjust, suffer, or stay for the sake of the children,” points out Ratnamma. “Many women from Kerala come to the Gulf with the hope of building a better life eager to work. But they often lack language skills, confidence, or access to the right networks. And those who are not educated are even more vulnerable with limited opportunities and due to the complete financial dependence, they become easy targets for control and abuse,” adds Ratnamma. Academic and sociological studies on migration have long focused on labour migrants, particularly men whose movements are traceable through employment records, visa categories, and remittance flows. In this framework, dependent women migrants, especially those who accompany their spouses to the Gulf countries on family or spouse visas, are often unnoticed. Also read: Pulicat women bottle palm nectar, revive Tamil Nadu’s neglected palmyra trees Generally, these dependent women do not earn wages, many of them do not send remittances, and are largely absent from public records or migration data. As a result, they remain statistically invisible despite playing significant roles in the transnational migration ecosystem as caregivers, homemakers, and emotional anchors in migrant households. Their economic invisibility also contributes to policy blindness. Since they are not recognised as workers or economic contributors, their vulnerabilities such as isolation, legal dependency, domestic abuse, and lack of access to support systems remain unaddressed in both home and host country. Moreover, the remittance-based understanding of migration treats income as the primary marker of participation and success, reinforcing a gendered blind spot. It ignores the structural constraints that prevent these women from entering the labour market, including visa restrictions, patriarchal control, and social expectations around gender roles. The two women, who took their own lives, may not strictly fit the typical profile, as Vipanchika held a well-paying job as an HR manager and Athulya was about to start a respectable position. However, their suicides have drawn attention to the dependent visa status under which both had migrated to the Gulf. The government, too, is gradually waking up to the problem. K.V. Abdulkhader, chairman, Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board, tells The Federal: “Generally, there has been a widespread belief that couples, especially wives or partners, would be psychologically better off living together rather than being separated across countries.” However, the recent shocking incidents of two women and a child taking their own lives, have deeply shaken that assumption, he adds. “This is a new reality and an emerging social phenomenon. The government is taking it seriously, and as a society, we must begin to address this issue with a fresh perspective. We are currently exploring various solutions.” Often, the husband has the upper hand since he can cancel his wife’s residency permit if he wants to snap ties with her. Take the case of Jumaina (name changed), 38, a postgraduate in physics from central Kerala, who lived in Ajman for nearly a decade. Her expat life ended abruptly after she questioned her banker husband’s extravagant lifestyle. In retaliation, he threw her out of their flat in the middle of the night during the COVID pandemic and cancelled her residency status for that single act of defiance. “I migrated to the UAE after our marriage in 2011. I was 23 then, just out of college. I wanted to work, and initially, he supported that. I even joined an IT firm and worked for a few months. But when I became pregnant, I had to quit. Then I had a miscarriage and everything changed,” shares Jumaina, now a higher secondary school teacher in Kerala. “After the miscarriage, I developed some health issues. That’s when he began to distance himself. He started ignoring me and spending every night out, living what seemed like an extravagant nightlife. When I began to question this, everything escalated,” Jumaina recounts. “I was literally locked inside the flat, sometimes he even took the key with him when he left,” Jumaina recalls. “When I finally confronted him, it turned violent. He assaulted me and then threw me out of the house. I had to spend an entire night in a friend’s car. Within a week, he cancelled my residency permit. That was the beginning of the end; it eventually led to our divorce.” So, the threat of cancelling the spouse visa is often deployed to force the women into submission. “For many husbands, cancelling the spouse visa becomes a tool to force obedience. Women, often unaware of the rules and regulations of the host country, are left with no real options. They either have to comply or return home,” says Honey Bhaskaran, a Dubai-based Malayalam writer.

“In many Gulf countries, wives can work even on a dependent visa, provided they obtain a work permit. However, once the husband cancels the spouse visa, the woman loses her legal right to stay. Even if she is employed, she is left with no choice but to leave the country,” points out Bhaskaran.