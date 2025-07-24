Until recently, most people hadn’t heard of Irkode, a small village located 110 km from Hyderabad, with a population of just 2,500 (2011 census: 1,227 women and 1,183 men). Just 10 km from Siddipet town, this little-known village is now making waves far beyond Telangana — even crossing state and national borders. The reason? A remarkable collective effort by 650 women to lift themselves out of poverty through entrepreneurship.

They launched a small venture rooted in Telangana’s unique food culture, specifically, its deep love for meat. The idea blossomed into a booming business: the Siddipet Non-Veg Pickles brand. Today, their pickles are sold not just across Siddipet but in other districts, states, and even countries. The transformation began when the women, seeking to escape poverty, were brought together under a Self Help Group (SHG) initiative. The government-run Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) played a crucial role in organising them. Also read: How Bengaluru’s garbage is ruining lives of villagers in Karnataka’s Doddaballapur With political support from Siddipet MLA and Minister T. Harish Rao, the group was connected to the ICAR–National Research Centre on Meat, which trained them in hygienic and healthy meat preparation methods. A local food survey helped identify regional demand: the area, like the rest of Telangana, had a strong preference for meat and a growing desire for variety. This led to the idea of non-veg pickles. Under the banner Siddhi, the brand created by the Irkode Women’s Federation, they began producing a wide range of meat pickles, including chicken, mutton, fish, and prawns. Their spicy, aromatic, and flavourful pickles quickly gained popularity, earning a reputation in both Indian and overseas markets.

Starting with just Rs 2 lakh in capital, they have since scaled up to Rs 20 lakh. They’ve even launched a ‘Meat on Wheels’ door-delivery service to nearby villages. Last year alone, the group earned more than Rs 20 lakh in revenue, according to Chandana, one of the key members. She and Latha are now financially stable and expanding the venture further.

One standout feature is their use of traditional bullock-pressed oil (ghanuga oil) in both veg and non-veg pickles. “You get only one kilo of oil for every three kilos of peanuts in the press,” says Madhusudhan Reddy, who runs the ghanuga. Uniquely, even this oil-extraction work is done by women.

While typical Andhra-Telangana pickles feature mango, sorrel leaves (gongura), and cucumber, Irkode’s specialty lies in non-veg varieties: chicken, mutton, fish, prawns — sold at premium prices: Veg pickle: Rs 400/kg; Chicken: Rs 1,200/kg; Mutton: Rs 1,600/kg; Fish: Rs 2,000/kg; and Prawns: Rs 2,500/kg. “Chicken pickles are in particularly high demand,” says Mandadi Chandana.