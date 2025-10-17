Firdousa Akhtar, 58, sat patiently on a bench in a lawyer’s chamber in Kashmir awaiting her turn to know the status of her case. Her eyes were moist, there were visible signs of fatigue on her face, but her resolve was unshaken. For the past 35 years — since 1990 — Firdousa has been fighting a legal battle against her brother for her share in her parents’ property. A resident of Balpora in Kashmir’s Shopian district, known for its high-quality apple production, the 58-year-old has lost count of the times she has made the rounds of courts and the deputy commissioner’s office.

“My father owned 23 kanals (a unit of land measurement, one kanal equals 0.125 acres) of fertile land, ideal for apple cultivation. But I received nothing — not even a penny,” she lamented. “I have spent half of my life in courts, often going without food and water, attending every single hearing. But I will keep waiting until justice is done.” Firdousa, whose husband works as a labourer, has five children; two sons and three daughters. “Owing to my financial condition, I couldn’t even afford education for my children. Two of my sons, aged 19 and 17, also work as labourers. I make a little money rearing cattle, but several times in the past years, I have had to sell the animals just to be able to pursue my case,” she said. According to Firdousa’s lawyer, she initially spent Rs 20,000 when she filed the case against her brother. Each subsequent lawyer’s visit costs her approximately Rs 1,500. Accusing her brother of preparing “fake documents, citing as witnesses people who were no longer alive”, to disinherit her, Firdousa claimed that in 2008, she managed to have those documents declared null and void. But her wait for her rightful share in her parents’ property continues. Firdousa’s is by no means a lone, or even rare, case. Also read: How a group of villagers in Kerala grew a forest to curb riverbank soil erosion ActionAid India, an organisation working with the poor and marginalised, in a 2024 report titled “Property Rights of Women: A Study of Laws & Customs Related to Property and Inheritance in India to Promote Pathways to Gender Justice, observed, “Since birth, women have been ideologically and culturally conditioned to accept their exclusion from property matters…. Consequently, women often accept and acknowledge the ‘ideal pattern’ of property and land being inherited by males… The patrilineal ideology continues to dominate, and women rarely voice or embrace their equality in inheritance rights with other claimants." The exclusion is often more cultural than legal. Citing the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act of 2005, which is applicable also to Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs, the report stated it “eliminated gender discrimination” in coparcenary properties, ensuring “both male and female heirs had equal rights to inherit ancestral property”. The report went on to look at inheritance laws for other religions, when the properties are intestate, or left without a will, adding, “Women receive inheritance shares under Islamic law”, though their share is typically less. Inheritance laws for Christians and Parsis, too, make no distinction based on gender under the Indian Succession Act of 1925, the report added. However, “the property rights of tribal women in India are still governed by traditional customary laws that often deny them succession or partition rights, especially in relation to agricultural lands,” the report stated. However, a Supreme Court verdict earlier this year reportedly upheld inheritance rights for tribal women even in the absence of explicit customary laws, observing that “unless otherwise prescribed in law, denying the female heir a right in the property only exacerbates gender division and discrimination, which the law should ensure to weed out”. Like Firdousa, 65-year-old Sajida (identified by first name only), a resident of Padpawan village of Shopian, has been fighting for her rightful share in her parents’ property for the past 15 years. “My husband has passed away. I have three daughters and three sons, two of whom are physically disabled. Fifteen years have passed, but I am still waiting for my right,” she said. Sajida claimed her father had divided his property equally between her and her brother, but after her parents’ death, her brother seized control over the property and forced her out. Srinagar-based women’s rights activist Nadiya Shafi Gadda has voiced concern over the widespread denial of property rights to women in Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a product of deep-rooted patriarchy and social stigma. “I have witnessed hundreds of cases where women live in misery but remain silent because of the taboo attached to speaking out,” Gadda said. Gadda noted that very few women have the financial means or courage to take legal action, and those who do often face harsh social criticism. “The saddest part is that many parents still refuse to stand by their daughters,” she said.

Speaking to The Federal, Iyce Malhotra from the Policy Research Unit of ActionAid Association said, “Across communities, women’s labour sustains families and economies, yet their names remain absent from the land they till and the homes they build. Property is not just about ownership — it represents dignity, security, and power. Until women can claim these spaces as their own, justice will remain partial and patriarchy intact.”

She added, “Securing women’s property rights requires more than legislative parity; it demands dismantling the customary and social systems that legitimise women’s dispossession. Legal frameworks must go beyond symbolic inclusion to ensure enforcement, raise awareness, and promote collective ownership models that empower women at the community level. Recognising women as equal stakeholders in land and property is not merely a gender issue — it is fundamental to economic justice, social equity, and democratic governance.” Also Read: What are ‘super-sponge’ MOFs — compared to Hermione’s magical handbag, won 2025 Nobel Prize in chemistry for creators Suman Devi, 50, along with her two sisters, Meenakshi and Pratibha, runs a small crèche for children in a single room of their family property in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. “The roof leaks when it rains. Sometimes rainwater pours through the roof making it impossible for us to operate the creche. We can’t repair or renovate the place because of stay orders from the Delhi high court,” said one of the sisters. She recalled, “When our father was alive, all three of us sisters and our brother lived together in this house. But towards the end of our father’s life, our brother grew close to him. He signed a will, which our brother then produced, claiming that the entire property belonged to him. We were unmarried at that time — it was 2005 — and we filed a probate case in the Delhi High Court, stating that the will was fake and signed without our knowledge.” The court later issued an order in their favour and put a stay on the entire property, said Devi. Since then, the three sisters have been living in and running their small crèche from this room. “We are unmarried and struggling. Even though the court favoured our case, the final hearing has been delayed for the past six years because of the long list of pending cases. We are the ones suffering,” she added.

Firdousa Akhtar, with her lawyer. For the past 35 years, Firdousa has been engaged in a legal battle with her brother for her share of her parental property. Photo by Basharat Amin

According to Delhi-based activist Shabnum Hashmi, only a minuscule portion of Indian women receive their rightful share of family property. Hashmi accused brothers of being the main perpetrators of injustice against women when it came to inheriting parental property. “From an early age, girls are told, ‘This [the parental house] is not your home; you will go to another home [after marriage],’ which reinforces the idea that they do not belong there or deserve an equal share. The biggest bottleneck in ensuring women’s right to ancestral property is greed [of male relatives] — men want to dominate and keep control.”