Time has not stood still for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. It has simply moved on without them.

Five-six years is a long time in Indian politics, and for Umar and Sharjeel, it has unfolded without their participation, commentary or dissent. The law that drew them into the streets and eventually into prison, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has since been operationalised through notified rules, even as the questions it raised about citizenship, exclusion and the idea of India remain unresolved. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power once again at the Centre, reshaping institutions and public life with greater confidence. New flashpoints like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have emerged, echoing older anxieties around disenfranchisement and democratic backsliding that both Umar and Sharjeel had once publicly warned against. Outside prison walls, protest itself has been redefined. The vocabulary of dissent they were part of, mass protests, university-led mobilisations and neighbourhood assemblies, has been hollowed out by arrests, fatigue and fear, even as sporadic resistance continues in altered forms. Movements have dispersed, student politics have thinned and the costs of speaking have risen sharply. Umar and Sharjeel, both former research students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, were taken into custody for alleged links to the 2020 Delhi riots, triggered by protests against the CAA. Sharjeel was arrested in January 2020 — even before the riots broke out in February that year — for alleged inflammatory speech during the CAA protest, which was later extended to a larger conspiracy case. Umar was arrested in September 2020. Both have been prima facie accused of playing a “central role” in the conspiracy linked to the clashes. In denying bail to the two yet again, the Supreme Court (SC) earlier this month acknowledged the long years already spent in custody but refused to restore either of them to public life. With its decision, which includes asking them to wait one year before next applying for bail, the highest court marked five years not as an exception but as an acceptable condition. Their detention has hardened into a form of punishment without conclusion, where the future is postponed one order at a time. Also read: How the fatal attack on Anjel Chakma is symbolic of a growing bloodlust in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand Outside, it is not only politics that has moved on. It is life. There have been weddings, births and deaths in their families. Friends have also hit academic, professional and personal milestones. Yet, inside jail, time has collapsed. Apeksha Priyadarshini, a journalist and Umar’s friend, recalls him saying, “I don’t remember time on a daily basis, and the calendar means nothing to me anymore. There are chunks of periods in these five-six years where I don’t remember what happened. My calendar is from one court date to another date, or in terms of meeting friends and family, it is from one mulaqat [meeting] to another mulaqat.” Umar has been out thrice since 2020 — the latest in December last year, when he got a two-week interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding. “For 14 days, he slept barely two or two-and-a-half hours a night. He wanted to talk to everyone, know everything. It was like he had so little time and so much catching up to do. He felt he shouldn’t miss anything,” Umar’s mother, Sabiha Khanum, tells The Federal. One morning, she says, he woke up instinctively reaching for the iron bars of his prison cell before realising he was at home.

Umar Khalid has been out thrice since 2020 — the latest in December last year, when he got a two-week interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding. File Photo

Apart from the daily flashes, there have been significant moments when the absence has felt greater. “On January 16, 2021, his sister gave birth to twins. I called all my relatives. Then I realised I can’t tell Umar,” says his mother, wiping away tears.

“Eid passes without him. When it’s biting cold, like right now [she was talking to The Federal earlier this month, when Delhi was in the grip of a cold wave], and we are in comfort, I think of how he must be in pain inside [the prison],” she says. For both Umar and Sharjeel’s families, maternal grandmothers have been a shared cause of grief and unease. Sharjeel lost both a grandmother and another grandmother-like figure while in custody. “Both died in his absence. One in 2021 and the other in 2023. Cremations have to happen quickly. There was no time to apply for parole. If we were in Delhi, it would be different… My mother has been in depression since his arrest and keeps unwell. We miss him not just during happy times but difficult ones too,” says Muzammil Imam, Sharjeel’s younger brother, who divides his time between Patna and Jehanabad, in Bihar, but is primarily based in Jehanabad. Umar’s mother also rues the time he is unable to spend with his maternal grandmother, especially now that she is ageing. “She misses him. He is her favourite, so she keeps asking after him. I keep thinking, if he were out, he would have helped [with her care],” she says. Also read: Why a 29-year-old’s MD degree is a milestone moment for the Koraga tribe For their friends, the memories are ever-present. “Every small thing we do, we have a lingering feeling. We tell each other, if he was here, what he would have said, how he would have reacted. It’s not momentous junctures alone, but in the small bits of life that we also think of him. He comes to us unplanned, unannounced,” says Anirban Bhattacharya, a close friend of Umar’s. Often, those memories are almost absurdly ordinary. “We used to go to a cafe in Jama Masjid, particularly in the winters, a rooftop, oddly located. There was a hanging chair that he loved sitting on. We have photos of him on that. Every time we see such a chair anywhere, we think of him… When The Trial of the Chicago Seven released [based on the trial of activists linked to protests against the 1968 Democratic National Convention protest in Chicago], each of us individually felt almost simultaneously that we wished we could watch it with him,” he says. For many around Umar and Sharjeel, the past five years have been years of accumulation, degrees earned, jobs found, cities changed, relationships broken and formed. The contrast is unavoidable. “When Umar went to jail in 2020, I had just passed my PhD synopsis,” says Apeksha, Umar’s friend from his Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) days. “Over the time that he’s been incarcerated, I managed to finish my PhD, get my degree, and get employment. At all these junctures when I could have spent a lot of time going back and forth with him, which I did when he was out, and we were together in university, that was the time I missed him the most,” she says. For Sharjeel’s friends, too, life has taken paths that seem almost unreal when placed alongside his enforced stasis. “Since he has been in jail, I’ve finished a PhD, broken up with a partner, found a new partner, am thinking about marriage, moved cities, got a job, financial security, so much,” says Preeti Gulati, his senior from JNU who’s currently working as an Assistant Professor at Krea University in Andhra Pradesh. For those outside, there’s “survivor's guilt”, and it surfaces repeatedly, not just at milestones, but in comfort. “When you’re enjoying the winter sun, you wonder how he’s dealing with it inside, or in summers, when it’s very hot,” says Apeksha.

Sharjeel’s trajectory had been anything but conventional. He left a high-paying job to join JNU. For friends life has taken paths that seem almost unreal when placed alongside his enforced stasis. File photo

Anirban — who too has spent time in custody in the past, after being arrested in 2016 in a sedition case while a student at JNU — puts it more starkly. “Each time we think of him, [while we are] sitting in a restaurant, or at the sea front, or just in my home with the air conditioner and heater on, the overwhelming feeling is guilt. He doesn’t like that I think this way, but the guilt prevails,” he says.