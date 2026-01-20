On December 26, 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, a native of Tripura pursuing his final year MBA course in Dehradun, succumbed to multiple stab wounds he suffered 17 days earlier when he resisted racial and casteist slurs hurled at him and his brother Michael by six youth, including, ironically, one each from Manipur and Nepal. A senior police officer reportedly claimed that the attack couldn’t be called racist, since one of the accused was from Manipur — "a state like theirs".

A day before Chakma’s death, a posh private hotel in Haridwar was forced to cancel a Christmas gala following protests led by a self-styled local Hindu ‘priest’, Ujjwal Pandit, who claimed that the event would violate the sanctity of the holy Ganges, along whose banks the hotel is situated. As curtains drew on 2025, these two instances stood out not solely for the growing bloodlust that has been spreading gradually across ‘Devbhoomi’ Uttarakhand, the idyllic Land of the Gods, but because at the receiving end were not Muslims. The year gone by and those that preceded it, particularly since 2017, have seen recurring incidents of hate speeches, atrocities and even administrative excesses targeting Muslims, both local and outsiders, across Uttarakhand. To Nainital-based historian and social commentator Dr. Shekhar Pathak, a Padma awardee who had “returned” his Padma Shri to the central government in 2017 in protest against “rising intolerance”, the fatal assault on Chakma or the threats issued to the hotel in Haridwar were “no different from the communal targeting of Muslims in Uttarakhand”. “Over the past decade and particularly since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state in 2017, Uttarakhand has become a troubling microcosm of the wider social fissures that you witness as sporadic incidents across different parts of the country. Muslims, of course, are the obvious targets because they have been villainised to the fullest extent by the BJP and RSS [the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, ideological fountainhead of the BJP] combine but when perpetrators of such crimes can’t find a Muslim target, they will find ways to target anyone else because they have been led to believe by the government that Hindus can do whatever they like to whoever they like without fear of the law,” Pathak told The Federal. Pathak’s claims aren’t merely a libertarian’s angst; they are backed by solid statistics and publicly available records — newspaper reports, viral videos on social media, posts by perpetrators and targets of such violence alike on platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram, data collected by both government and private institutions, et al. Also read: Consolidation of ongoing political process or new twists and turns — what 2026 could hold for India On January 13, the India Hate Lab (IHL), a project of the Washington DC-based nonprofit think tank Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH), released its annual report documenting 1318 in-person hate speech events targeting religious minorities, primarily Muslims and Christians, across 21 states, one Union Territory, and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in 2025. Among the IHL findings that stand out is not just the 97 per cent pan-India hike in recorded hate speech incidents in 2025 compared to 2023 or that hate speeches targeting Christians, aside from those against Muslims, were also on a gradual rise in the country but that Uttarakhand, despite its relatively small population compared to most other states, ranked among the top five states with the highest number of recorded hate speech events. Unsurprisingly, across the 23 states and Union Territories analysed in the IHL report, the BJP rules, either independently or in coalition, all five states with the highest incidents of hate speeches — Uttar Pradesh (266), Maharashtra (193), Madhya Pradesh (172), Uttarakhand (155), and Delhi (76) — which also collectively account for 65 per cent of all incidents reported nationwide in 2025. The infamy of being in the top 5 hate-speech prone states aside, Uttarakhand, according to the IHL report, scored another significant distinction; that of having its chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, ranked first as India’s “most prolific hate speech actor with 71 speeches”. Dhami, whose public speeches are liberally peppered with terms like “love jihad”, “land jihad”, “thook jihad [spit jihad]” and so on, was so prolific in spewing venom, especially at Muslims, that as per the IHL he outranked by a league his more ‘illustrious’ party seniors, Union home minister Amit Shah (27 recorded hate speeches) and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (22 hate speeches). The IHL didn’t, for unspecified reasons, analyse speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the India Hate Lab report, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ranked first as India’s “most prolific hate speech actor with 71 speeches”. File photo

The IHL data, inconvenient to the BJP for obvious reasons, can be dismissed as misleading, exaggerated or simply fake, but what about data from India’s own institutions? The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) may have stopped tabulating data on hate speeches/hate crimes since 2017, on the Centre’s flippant excuse that such data isn’t accurately provided by the States, but data collected under different categories of crimes too shows a gradually increasing trend in the hill state.

In 2023, the year for which the ‘latest’ NCRB data is currently available, Uttarakhand recorded 3570 violent crimes, a dip from the high of 3923 recorded the previous year but an increase compared to the 2021 figure of 3162 such cases. Of these 3570 violent crimes recorded in 2023 in Uttarakhand, 799 were cases registered under Section 153A, Section 147 and Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (since replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), which are clubbed together in the NCRB report under rioting but include the offence of promoting enmity. Data aside, there are lived experiences of people in Uttarakhand that tell a tale of growing social disharmony and widening communal faultlines. “Violence in the name of protecting Devbhoomi Uttarakhand from the influence of other religions has become a daily affair and this has been encouraged by the State, from the chief minister downwards, in different ways. When you have the chief minister repeatedly stoking fears of demographic change or of our cultural, social and religious practices being in danger from people of other faiths, the message emboldens anti-social elements from the Hindu Right. It is like giving them the license to wreak havoc; telling them that the state’s hands may be tied by the Constitution, but yours are not, so go ahead and do what you can,” says Avikal Thapliyal, an independent journalist based in Dehradun. Also read: Why, in 2025, centenarian RSS is having to weather the belief that it has been diminished by Modi ​That hate speech and violent hate crimes have surged in the state not as isolated aberrations but as part of a discernible pattern tethered to political and ideological mobilisation by the ruling BJP and its patronised network of Hindu right-wing organisations is clear. The increase in hate crimes across the state, though more prominently across the Garhwal region that includes the Hindu pilgrimage sites of Badrinath and Kedarnath (or Haridwar and Rishikesh in its foothills), has coincided with a mushrooming of rabid Hindutva organisations like the Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan Sanghathan (DRAS), the Rudra Sena as well as proliferation of RSS shakhas and new units of the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other such Sangh affiliates. A senior RSS pracharak in Uttarakhand told The Federal on condition of anonymity — since he is “not authorised to speak to the media” — that the state had seen a manifold increase in the number of RSS shakhas since the BJP stormed to power in the state back in 2017. Dhami took oath as CM in 2021 and incidents of hate speeches, atrocities against minorities have intensified since, given the brazenly communal rhetoric he peddles himself, emboldening others.

The increase in hate crimes across the state has coincided with a mushrooming of rabid Hindutva organisations as well as proliferation of RSS shakhas and new units of other Sangh affiliates. Representative image. PTI file photo

That the Dhami government went the extra mile to bolster the RSS’ ranks in the state was evident in the way it lifted the ban, in 2024, on participation of government servants in RSS shakhas. Then last year, to mark the centenary year of the RSS, the Dhami government held a special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly in November solely to acknowledge the Sangh’s role in “nation-building, social awakening, and cultural renaissance”. While the special session of the Assembly had been ostensibly called to mark 25 years of statehood for Uttarakhand, Dhami spoke primarily about the RSS centenary; the first time a State Assembly has been used for a RSS commemoration of this sort.