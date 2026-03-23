Iran evokes familiar images. A Shahed 136 drone, traversing in a deadly arc across the sky. Uranium enrichment centrifuges humming behind thick walls at Natanz and Fordow (towns where Iran’s nuclear facilities are located), buried under a mountain. This is often the only picture that emerges when one speaks of science and technology in Iran. Occasionally, a different memory surfaces, Maryam Mirzakhani, the mathematician who, in 2014, became the first woman to receive the prestigious Fields Medal for her work.

Yet, beyond this well-worn script, another story remains hidden. One that rarely makes it past the gatekeepers of global media. And when it does, it appears in fragments, scattered, understated, easy to miss unless one reads between the lines. A surprise awaits those who dare to look. The Global Innovation Index 2025 places the country 70th among 139 economies, and in innovation outputs, the tangible fruits of research, Iran sits at 46th globally. Iran is fourth to fifth worldwide in nanotechnology publications and production. Researchers such as Dr Mahmood Barani and Dr Hassan Namazi have contributed to internationally recognised work in nanomedicine and drug delivery systems. These are not isolated efforts but part of a broader pattern, often against the odds. Also read: Why activists have little hope of war and Ayatollah’s death bringing change for women in Iran In biotechnology, Iran leads the Islamic world. Scientific journals rating site SCImago's 2024 numbers place Iran at the top in the Islamic world, with 1,111 papers published in the field of biotechnology, and fifteenth globally. When COVID-19 swept the globe, Iran faced a double blow. International sanctions complicated vaccine imports, adding layers of difficulty to an already dire situation. The response came from within. Swiftly, Iran developed and produced multiple domestic vaccines, including COVIran Barekat, an inactivated virus vaccine. PastoCoVac, a recombinant protein vaccine, was developed jointly with Cuba and another vaccine, Fakhra Vaccine, was also developed. Institutions such as the Royan Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Technology have gained international recognition, particularly in stem cell research and regenerative medicine. CAR T-cell gene therapy, an emerging, high-potential treatment for cancers, has seen Iranian researchers successfully treat a patient with blood cancer, leukaemia. Similarly, work in genetic engineering and medical biotechnology continues to expand, often with limited laboratory resources.

Institutions such as the Royan Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Technology have gained international recognition, particularly in stem cell research and regenerative medicine. Representational image. iStock

Hasti-Sadat Hosseini, an Iranian woman inventor, recently hit international headlines. Her stem cell-based therapy for controlling Human papillomavirus (HPV) promotes cervical wound healing through stem cell grafts. The invention claimed the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) prize at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, 2025. In another instance, scientist Heydar Heydari Khoyi developed a laboratory model of a human embryo using induced pluripotent stem cells (cells that can self-renew by dividing and can form into the three primary germ cell layers of an embryo), enabling large-scale studies of early development without using actual embryos.

The Zuljanah Satellite Launch Vehicle, with its two solid-fuel stages paired with a supplementary liquid-fuel stage, is an indigenous development. It has a modest payload capacity of 220 kilograms and a maximum altitude of 500 kilometres. Its development by Iranian scientists without outside support surprised the world. Alongside this, indigenous drone & missile technologies continue to develop. The Sina Robotic Surgery System, developed by Iranian S&T, enables remote surgical procedures. Such systems place Iran among a small group of countries capable of producing and exporting surgical robotics. Iran's position in global science is not merely anecdotal. Ranked 30th in the Nature Index (2025), its research institutions, such as the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the University of Tehran, anchor a growing knowledge base in Iran. In pharmacology, toxicology, radiology, and nuclear medicine, Iran tops the region. In the physical sciences, it is placed second, according to the Nature Index. Aerospace engineering, nuclear technology, and related engineering fields are notable for satellite launches, drone technology, and indigenous aerospace capabilities, all of which are advancing despite restrictions. Iran has shown strong performance in specialised areas such as bio-fuels, smart materials and artificial intelligence (specifically hardware accelerators). Also read: Why Iran's strike on Israel’s Haifa has reminded some in Mysore of a battle over 100 years old Research and Development funding remains limited, typically 0.5 to 0.7 per cent of GDP, as per UNESCO science indicators. Economic pressures have not relented. And yet, the researcher density tells a different story. The country reports approximately 2,240 researchers per million people (2021), a figure well above the global average (1,420 per million) and significantly higher than India’s (201 per million). Even when compared with China (1,849 to 2,000+ per million), the numbers are significant. They point to sustained investment in higher education and research institutions that have persisted despite challenges posed by brain drain. State-funded universities and focused research institutes are the backbone of the science and technology ecosystem in Iran. The UNCTAD Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Review of Iran (2016) traced three waves in the building of the science and technology ecosystem in the country — higher education development in the 1990s, research and emerging technologies infrastructure in the 2000s, and transition to an innovation and knowledge economy in the 2010s. The report also points out that paradoxically, international sanctions spurred domestic science and technology development, leading to an indigenous innovation approach. An equally notable aspect lies in women’s participation. Women’s literacy among young people is nearly 99 per cent, and women constitute around 58–62 per cent of university students, according to UNESCO science indicators. In PhD and doctoral programmes, women students are approximately 58 per cent. In several disciplines, particularly the life sciences, women make up the majority.

In PhD and doctoral programmes, women students are approximately 58 per cent. In several disciplines, particularly the life sciences, women make up the majority. Representational image. iStock