For the family of Rafiq Ansari, a 60-year-old weaver in Uttar Pradesh, Eid celebrations this year will be subdued. The war in Iran, the geopolitical implications of which they understand little of, feels unsettlingly close. With shipments stuck and fewer orders coming in from the Middle East, money is tight.

“We have received payment for what we made earlier. But now the traders/exporters are refusing to take the ready goods. The exporters say that the cost of transporting goods by vehicle is very high right now, so they can’t take the material at the moment,” says Ansari. Following the outbreak of the war, Iran has turned the Strait of Hormuz, the shortest sea link between India and the Gulf, into a war zone, effectively closing the channel. While oil shipments have been the worst hit — according to reports, about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and natural gas shipments pass through the strait and the blockade has sent fuel prices soaring — other cargo transport between India and the Gulf countries has also been impacted. Alternative routes exist, but they are longer, costlier and as yet, uninsured.

Representational image: iStock Photo

The blow of the export crisis could have been softened if the weavers could have sold what is stuck in the local market, but it is a common practice for commissioning agents to pay for raw materials used, especially the silk yarn, which then makes it impossible for weavers to sell the finished goods to others.

“There is a complete trade chain in our work. That chain has broken. Its impact will surely be felt. We accept that a lot of the exporters’ goods are stuck. They are also suffering losses because their payments are held up too. But poor weavers like us don’t have enough accumulated capital to keep the work going until the situation improves,” rues Kunj Bihari, a 45-year-old weaver from Varanasi. He adds: “The local market demand is already accounted for. Now, new orders [for exports] are not coming either. What should we do?” The question is one that is haunting many among India’s unorganised workforce. Roughly three weeks since the outbreak of the war in Iran, the conflict has made these people collateral damage in international events that are far removed from their modest lives. Also read: Why activists have little hope of war and Ayatollah’s death bringing change for women in Iran The ones who seem to be bearing the brunt of it are unorganised workers associated with the food & beverages (F&B) and hospitality sector — roadside eateries, servers in small restaurants, gig workers linked to food delivery apps. With apprehensions surrounding the future of LPG supply, while many restaurants have curtailed their operations or tweaked menus, it’s those at the bottom of the pyramid, who have little savings to fall back on, who are worst hit. To make matters worse, earlier this month, the government increased the price of domestic LPG by Rs 60 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. The hike in prices is a pinch for Khushi Ram, a street vendor selling chhole kulche in Delhi’s Mani House area. “I need cooking gas to keep the kulche, chhole, rajma and kadhi warm. Because of the hike in cooking gas prices, I have had to increase the price of all the items slightly, which has affected demand. I am not opening the stall every day now,” he says. Titri Devi, who runs a tea stall in the area with her husband, shares a similar experience. “We have increased the price of tea by Rs 5 per cup; from Rs 10 per cup earlier to Rs 15 now. Customers are unhappy, but we have no choice. [LPG] cylinders are not very easily available and when we manage to arrange for one, prices are high.” To beat the LPG crisis and the price hike, Raju (identified by first name only), who runs a tea stall in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area, has bought a kerosene stove. “But that required an investment of Rs 1,700,” he says.

A worker brings in LPG cylinders. PTI file photo

There are similar narratives coming in from across cities.