“Ramti aave madi ramti aave, aaj mat meldi ramti aave (She is coming to play, the mother is coming to play, today mother Meldi is coming to play)”.

​Anyone in Gujarat during the ongoing nine-day Navratri celebration would likely have heard this song playing or being sung at one of the numerous garba events that are synonymous with Navratri in the state. While most events today would have a modern version of the song, set to the beat of a medley of sounds, the traditional Ramti aave…, which owes its origin to the Dakla folk music of the Kutch region, would be sung to the accompaniment of a single instrument — the daak.

“Dakla is the traditional folk song of the Paradhi community, a tribal nomadic community branded as criminals by the British under the Criminal Tribes Act of 1871,” said Bharmal Sanjot, founder, Kala Varso Trust, a Bhuj-based organisation formed in 2012 with the aim of preserving the area’s folk music.

It is believed a group of Paradhis settled in the Lakhpat and Abdasa region of Kutch, Gujarat, years ago, bringing with them Dakla music and the culture of Chamunda (a female deity) worship. “The Paradhis passed on Dakla music to the farming and pastoral communities of Lakhpat and Abdasa. Over the years, Dakla was influenced by other local communities who adopted this form of folk music and made it their own,” added Sanjot.

One of the ways in which the communities of the Lakhpat and Abdasa region influenced Dakla was by adding songs dedicated to the local deity, Meldi, to the collection; original Dakla invoked Chamunda, the deity worshiped by the Paradhis, for protection.

According to Sanjot, in Kutch, two manifestations of the Hindu deity Durga are worshipped during Navratri – Meldi and Chamunda – which are not worshipped in the rest of Gujarat during this period.

“The song Ramti aave… is dedicated to Goddess Meldi, considered to be a protector of farmland and cattle. She is regarded as the household mata in the Abdasa and Lakhpat regions that frequently witnesses drought. For generations, this song is sung on the first day of Navratri and would originally mark the beginning of the nine-day festival in the region,” Sanjot explained.

Over the years, Dakla has become popular across Gujarat, with various artistes adopting the folk music into mainstream beats. Ironically, however, as the demand for Dakla music increased, the traditional singers of this folk beat found themselves being sidelined.

“Dakla folk music primarily spread across the state through the Maldhari communities [one of the pastoral, nomadic communities of Kutch] who migrated to central Gujarat in search of greener pasture and food for their cattle. By the 1990s, many artistes of central Gujarat began to sing Dakla songs, but the traditional singers from Kutch would also be called to perform at events,” recalled Shankar Motiram, a traditional Dakla singer from Kutch, associated with the Kala Varso Trust.

Motiram added: “During Navratri, Dakla artistes had a busy schedule, travelling across the state to perform. But by the mid-1990s, the number of invitations started dwindling and now we aren’t called anymore. It has been nine years since I was invited to sing on Navratri. Most of the traditional Dakla singers are now limited to singing in temples.”

According to the old Dakla singers, the reason for their slow fadeout from the music scene was a result of the audience's preference for a more instrument-heavy, upbeat version of Dakla than they were used to singing. Traditional Dakla is sung to the accompaniment of the daak, a cylindrical-shaped wooden instrument, narrow at the centre. The two ends of the instrument are covered with a membrane made of ojari (intestine of a goat). Ropes are passed through piercings along the edge of this membrane and tied in the center of the daak, which then produces different sounds when the rope is pulled tight or loosened. A hole in the center of the daak helps control the volume at which the instrument is played by blowing into it. According to dakla artistes, the art of playing the instrument has been passed on across generations in Kutch, to both men and women.

But by the mid-90s, non-traditional Dakla artistes were adding their own instruments to the music.

“Artistes like Suresh Raval and the late Meena Patel [Gujarati singers of the 1990s] were amongst the first artistes outside Kutch to sing Dakla. In 1997, an album was released by Suresh Raval with Dakla songs sung by Meena Patel and other artistes. Instead of the daak, they used dhol as the accompanying instrument. This was perhaps the beginning of the commercialisation of Dakla songs,” recalled 72-year-old Hamid Sama, a traditional Dakla singer.

In recent years, contemporary singers like Geeta Rabari, Bhumik Shah, Kirtidan Gadhvi and Aishwarya Joshi have become synonymous with Dakla songs in Gujarat. In 2016, Mayur Narvekar aka Bandish Projekt, a composer and producer from Gujarat based in Mumbai, collaborated with various Gujarati artistes to release Dakla -1.

“This was the first time a Gujarati folk music was mixed with electronica format that uses multiple instruments like synthesisers, electric guitars and drums. Dakla -1 became immensely popular, leading to the making of eight such albums by Bandish Projeckt. The last one, Dakla-8, was released this month, with singer Aishwairya Joshi performing the songs at a private club in Ahmedabad earlier this month,” said Utpala Desai, an independent researcher and professor of performing arts, told The Federal.

Desai added: “The modernisation of Dakla ensured the popularity of the genre with songs remade to be peppier. But in the process, the traditional Dakla genre was lost and so were the traditional artistes. Nobody wants to listen to a song played with one instrument now.”