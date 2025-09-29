Juliette Barthelemy’s eyes light up as she talks of her first-ever Durga Puja in West Bengal. “It is a completely new experience for me. Had I not come to Bengal, I would have never understood the passion people here have for Durga Puja,” said the French national. She added: I am helping decorate the pandal, inviting people [to visit the puja]…. it has all been wonderful. I will offer pushpanjali [flower offerings to deity], do the dhunuchi naach [dancing with a clay pot holding burning incense, part of Durga Puja rituals] and take part in the visarjan [idol immersion at the end of the festival].”

The annual five-day Durga Puja celebration in Bengal started on September 28 this year. For about a fortnight preceding the festival, Juliette, an occupational therapist, and her friend Timothee Chopin, a neuropsychologist, have been collaborating with residents of Asha Bhavan Centre in Uluberia, on the outskirts of Kolkata, to prepare for this year’s celebration at the centre. Asha Bhavan, run by the Persons With Disabilities (PWD) Forum, advocates for the rights of children, women, and people with disabilities. Their theme for this year’s Durga Puja celebration is ‘Green Bengal’. From crafting eco-friendly decor with the children to going door-to-door inviting guests, the two French women have embraced every part of the puja process. “They’ve become one of us,” said forum secretary Putul Maity.

French national Juliette Barthelemy at the Asha Bhavan Centre on the outskirts of Kolkata, run by the Persons With Disabilities (PWD) Forum, where she is helping organise this years Durga Puja celebration. Photo by Jayanta Shaw

Barthelemy and Chopin say their curiosity about Durga Puja was sparked four years ago, when UNESCO, in 2021, inscribed Kolkata’s Durga Puja on its list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. On its website, UNESCO mentions that the celebration is “characterised by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas”.

Increasingly in Kolkata, Durga Puja is emerging as a platform for professional cross-cultural partnerships, with foreign nationals collaborating artistically with locals. At the Hatibagan Sarbojanin Puja in north Kolkata, one of the city’s most visited pandals, French artist Thomas Henriot has teamed up with local artist Tapas Datta to create a striking 22ft by 7ft mural. The piece, depicting the ghats of the Ganga, blends Henriot’s expressive ink work with Datta’s traditional Indian techniques, resulting in a compelling confluence of two artistic languages that honours both heritage and innovation. This is not the first example of such creative synergy in Kolkata’s ever-evolving Puja landscape. Last year, Irish artists Lisa Sweeney and Richard Babington collaborated with local artist Sanjib Saha to design a tableau that reimagined goddess Durga alongside the Irish deity Danu, at the Behala Nutan Dal Puja to celebrate 75 years of India-Ireland diplomatic ties. These collaborations exemplify Durga Puja’s extraordinary journey of evolution, shaped by a continuous amalgamation of cultures over time, adapting to the socio-economic realities and cultural relevance of its era. Also read: How West Bengal is pushing back against BJP’s Bangladeshi infiltration narrative But were Durga Puja celebrations always the big-budget, grand, artistic spectacle that it is today? The modern concept of theme-based pujas in Kolkata — presenting a certain art form, social issue, news event, iconic landmark or pop-culture milestone in pandal construction and decor — can be traced back to 1959, say those in the puja organising circuit. That year, the Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja committee in north Kolkata introduced an innovative approach to pandal decoration by hiring a young artist, Ashok Gupta, to adorn their marquee with elaborate murals, recalled Apurba Mazumdar, a renowned Durga Puja pandal director, who has been conceptualising and designing themed marquees for nearly three decades. According to him, this marked a significant turning point in the visual and cultural language of Durga Puja celebrations. "The earliest recorded history of Durga Puja in Bengal dates back to the Pala Empire (8th to 12th century CE), a period known for its strong patronage of Vajrayana Buddhism, when goddess worship was already widespread within Buddhist tantric traditions. Archaeological findings from the Pala period, such as sculptures preserved in the Indian Museum in Kolkata, depict Durga in her Mahishasuramardini form, slaying the buffalo demon, a motif central to Durga worship [in Bengal]. At that time, idols were typically carved from black stone,” said Gautam Sengupta, a retired professor of history. He added: “Depictions of Durga as Mahishasuramardini also appear prominently in Pallava-period rock-cut temples at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, dating back to the late 7th century CE. It is possible that the Pala rulers adopted or were influenced by the tradition of Mahishasuramardini worship from the southern kingdoms, with whom they maintained a strong cultural and political connection.” Incidentally, said Gupta, during the Pala period, Mahishasuramardini was worshipped as Chandi, suggesting another potential cross-cultural influence, observing that the patron deity of the Pala dynasty was the Buddhist goddess Cundi, whose name bears a phonetic resemblance to Chandi.

French national Timothee Chopin at the Asha Bhavan Centre. Photo by Jayanta Shaw

According to the Hindu scripture Markandeya Purana, Durga Puja was originally celebrated in spring. During the 14th or 15th century, while translating the Sanskrit Ramayana into Bengali, Krittibas Ojha departed from the original text to craft the story of the Hindu deity Rama’s invocation of the Goddess out of season, termed Akal Bodhan in Bengali, prior to his battle with Ravana in autumn. The original Sanskrit version of the epic describes Rama invoking the sun god Surya, not Durga, for victory in his battle against Ravana. Vijaya Dashami — which follows the nine-day Navratri celebration across India, coinciding with the Durga Puja festival in Bengal — is celebrated in many traditions as the day Rama defeated Ravana, though Bengalis celebrate it as the day Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahisasura.

While there may be debate over what inspired Ojha to craft this narrative, it undeniably created a powerful synthesis between the Vaishnava tradition centred on Rama and the Shakta tradition devoted to Durga, fostering greater coexistence between these two Hindu sects in Bengal. “The Bengali autumnal celebration of Durga Puja, as observed today, began gaining prominence around the 17th century,” observed Sengupta. Anasua Roychowdhury, a professor of Bengali literature at Rammohan College in Kolkata, believes that the shifting of the Bengali festive season from spring to autumn was a pragmatic decision, as the latter being the harvest season, was far more conducive to celebrations. “Additionally, spring in Bengal was, in those days, often marked by deadly smallpox outbreaks,” she said. The book Murshidabad: Forgotten Capital of Bengal, edited by Neeta Das and Rosie Llewellyn-Jones, mentions how the city was ravaged by a severe smallpox epidemic in 1770, which is believed to have claimed the lives of around 63,000 people. Also read: How Hindutva’s war on religious conversion exposes BJP’s Christian dilemma in Kerala The earliest written record of Durga Puja being celebrated in autumn — during the months of September to November according to the Gregorian calendar — in Bengal dates back to the reign of the Mughal emperor Jahangir. “At this time, Jahangir was strengthening Hindu zamindars as a political counterbalance to the fractious nawabs of Bengal Subah,” Sengupta pointed out. One such ally, Raja Kansa Narayan of Taherpur (in present-day Rajshahi, Bangladesh), famously organised the first grand autumnal Durga Puja, or Saradiya Durga Utsav, in Bengal in 1610. This set a precedent that other zamindars loyal to the empire, including Bhabananda Majumdar of Nadia, soon followed.

A 125-feet tall Durga idol being set up at a celebration in Ranaghat, West Bengal, ahead of the ongoing festival. Photo by Jayanta Shaw

In stark contrast to the royal celebrations of the Goddess is the tradition of the humble 'Pata Durga' — the worship of the Goddess painted on cloth or scrolls; Pata means fabric in Bengali — highlighting the adaptability of Durga Puja to suit popular needs.