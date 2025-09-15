From last rite rituals like online asthi visarjan (immersion of ashes after cremation, where the mortal remains are couriered to the portal) and pind daan at places of religious significance, to special pujas at specific temples, a host of websites and apps today are making the performance of Hindu religious acts easier not just for Indians settled abroad, but many of those living in the country. Family and other personal details, such as name and gotra (clan) are shared with the portal and a link is sent or call placed to those wishing to join the ritual on video. A priest acts as a representative of the client to perform the rituals. In some cases, prasad is couriered after the successful completion of the puja.

Narayan Rao, a Vishakhapatnam-based retired engineer, who wanted to do a special rudrabhishek puja in Kashi last year, realised the auspicious time for the ritual was just a day or two later. Unable to travel at such short notice, he contacted Varanasi-based Maha Tarpan, which arranged for a priest to do the puja on his behalf and a video of it was sent to him.

The site also offers help with the performance rite rituals at places like Prayagraj, Haridwar, Gaya and Varanasi. “Most of our clients are people from India’s southern states,” said Pandit Vishal Dwivedi, who said he had been managing the portal, which was launched in 2020, for the past three years. The website live-streams Ganga Aarti from the city’s ghats daily on its YouTube channel for clients to join in. Some also offer puja merchandise for sale and content, such as holy verses, chants and devotional music, for download; one platform has the option to ‘Gift A Puja’ to a loved one.

While a few of these sites have been around for about a decade, like Puja Services — founded by Nagaraju Penumetsa in 2016-17 to “connect expat Indians with the temples in the hometowns” — the past five years have seen a growth in the digital worship sector, with many more sites and apps starting operations, say industry insiders.

Most of the sites offer the facility of connecting clients to priests and making all arrangements for their pujas, should the client want to travel and perform the rituals in person; but claim that the demand for online services is on the rise. And pind daan during the ongoing pitru paksha period (this year pitru paksha started on September 6 and will end on September 21), remains one of the calendar highlights for most such digital platforms.