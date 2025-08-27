A leading Kolkata-based English daily used a letter from the Bangla script in the headline of a feature story on what it means to be Bengali, published in its last Sunday edition. The script switch was a clever yet impactful expression of linguistic identity, part of a growing wave of cultural assertion that seems to have gripped West Bengal.

A similar expression through script is now set to become a fashion statement during the upcoming Durga Puja, if weavers from Shantipur and Phulia, two major handloom saree hubs in the state, are to be believed. They say demand has risen this year for saree designs featuring Bengali script or lines from Bengali poetry and songs.

“The demand for sarees with Bengali script in the design has soared this time. We are even receiving such orders from abroad,” said Padma Shri-awardee weaver Biren Basak. Beyond these creative expressions, protest rallies and processions have filled streets across the state, echoing with verses from Bengali poems often steeped in nationalist sentiment, evoking nostalgic memories among the elders about past language movements.

“It is disheartening to hear the news about Bengali-speaking people are being othered in parts of India because of their language. I can relate to the underlying passion behind the ongoing protests in West Bengal, as it echoes the emotional spirit of the historic language movement,” said a former member of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), who was a school student during the 1952 language movement in then-East Bengal.

He preferred to remain anonymous, stating it would be inappropriate to publicly comment on a “sensitive internal matter” of a neighbouring country. “It would however be wrong to compare the two scenarios beyond the emotional quotient, as their context and premise are entirely different,” he added.

The basis of the comparison, of course, stems from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s call for a “second-language movement,” invoking the legacy of past language struggles. “If speaking Bengali is a crime, then arrest me first,” she declared during a massive rally in Kolkata last month.

At the heart of the current mobilisation is the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, and Odisha under the pretext of identifying and expelling illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Banerjee was quick to characterise the drive as “linguistic persecution,” underscoring the linguistic identity of those affected. The characterisation gained further traction after a Delhi police station, in an official notice, referred to Bengali as a “Bangladeshi language,” and BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya controversially claimed that there is no language called Bengali.

In 1952, in what was then East Pakistan, students and activists laid down their lives demanding recognition of Bengali as an official language. The movement reached its climax on February 21, when police opened fire on students of Dhaka University and other activists, killing at least seven people. In their memory, the day is now observed as International Mother Language Day.