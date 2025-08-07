A few weeks ago, Italian luxury fashion house Prada landed itself in controversy when it launched a pair of sandals at Milan Fashion Week that bore a striking resemblance to the Kolhapuri chappal, India’s popular hand-crafted leather footwear. At first, there was no mention of the origin of the flat sandals, part of Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 Men’s Collection, and priced at approximately Rs 1.2 lakh per pair. There was no credit to the Indian craftsmen who’ve kept the tradition alive for centuries.

As social media erupted with criticism around cultural appropriation, Prada issued a statement acknowledging the resemblance and promised to work with “certified artisans” from Kolhapur in the future. In Kolhapur itself, however, the response was dignified. “We were happy to see them,” said Nandkishore Mahajan, the owner of a 70-year-old Kolhapuri Chappal store. “But when we read the label that just said ‘leather sandals,’ we felt forgotten.” Nestled in the southwestern cradle of Maharashtra, Kolhapur wears its legacy on its feet, and around the neck, in the form of the Kolhapuri Saaj, the ethnic handmade gold necklace that, like the chappals, gives the city its identity. The Kolhapuri Saaj, possibly dating back centuries and linked to the Peshwas and the Marathas, is made of 21 pendants, each shaped like a leaf, a conch, a fish, or a goddess, every form a carrier of meaning. A moon for tranquillity. A tortoise for stability. A peacock for beauty. A conch for awakening. The Saaj is a spiritual blueprint worn in gold. Also read: In Tamil Nadu, Swamimalai artisans keep alive Cholas’ lost-wax casting technique

Originally donned by Maratha queens, the Saaj carries with it not just weight in grams but stories and generational pride.

In Kolhapur’s oldest Saaj store, running since 1904, tucked behind the bustling Nagalapark on Indumati road, owner Giridhar Gopinath Chipade looks up from his workbench, eyes soft with memory. “Making the Kolhapuri Saaj requires a lot of skill and patience. Very few of us are left who still make it the original way.”

He gestures toward a set of 150-year-old moulds, blackened with use, sacred in silence. “These aren’t museum pieces, they’re tools still shaping identity. The traditional Saaj had 21 pieces, a sacred set. Today, some choose fewer pendants for wearability, often 10 to 12, especially among younger women who pair them with contemporary silhouettes. But even in adaptation, the soul remains intact.”

Chipade Saraf and Sons, holds archives of antique motifs like dashavatar (the ten avatars of Vishnu), Indrayani, panch-panadi (the five-leaf pattern), Lakshmi, tortoise, matsya (fish), bel leaves, Mahalaxmi goddess, peacock feathers, and more. “In Saaj jewellery, there are 8 to 9 types, like Krishna Saaj, Shavtari, Peshwai, Indrayani. Each has its own story. The Shavtari and Peshwai are pure traditions. Then there’s the wax Saaj—lightweight, but made with the same craftsmanship and purity. We just call it wax, but the soul remains the same,” notes Chipade. The weight ranges from 25 grams up to 150 grams while the price starts at Rs 2.5 lakh and can go up to Rs 15 lakh. Around Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams, but the layers matter too—more layers, more value. “A Saaj we made was gifted to Queen Elizabeth by Karmarkar Pedhi,” recounts Mangesh Karekar, a fourth-generation jeweller. “It travelled far, but it still speaks of here.” Indeed, heritage travels well when it’s carried with conviction. The modern Saaj is now oxidised, gold-plated, and increasingly being exported to America and Australia. “Saaj now comes in different sizes, with an antique look, for modern tastes,” says Karekar. “But the feeling it gives—the history—that never changes.” Saidul, the senior most goldsmith at the Chipade workshop shares, “We start by melting 22K gold in a crucible over charcoal in the early morning.” Once molten, it is poured into casting frames, forming rods. “When cooled, we roll them into strips or wires using rolling machines—our centuries‑old, hand‑carved moulds—to cut each ‘panadi’ (pendant leaf) bearing symbols like the lotus, conch, fish, tortoise or peacock. We solder the panadis—traditionally 21, now often 12—onto a sturdy chain using a borax‑copper sulphate flux and torch flame at around 700 °C,” says another senior goldsmith Raju, while adding, “After the Jaali soldering, the piece is tumbled with soap‑nut and fibre balls, polished, and sometimes adorned with meenakari from Agra, Jaipur and Varanasi.”



"We believe every leaf, every curve," says Rakshit, "gives blessings, not just gold."

Some moulds for Saaj are nearly 150 years old.



As evening descends, and I sip arabica coffee, the city lights bloom like marigolds below. When dinner arrives, the aroma of slow-cooked mutton swirls with a Sol Kadhi, a drink made from coconut milk and kokum. A platter of sweets appears by bedside: chocolates or churros or something traditional Kolhapuri.

As the sun sets over the Panchganga River (a confluence of five rivers and a tributary of the Krishna River) that flows through Kolhapur, you can walk through the old jewellery markets around Nagalapark and see shop lights flickering in warm gold. You’ll hear the click of bangles and the buzz of polishers. You’ll pass by a teenager adjusting a mannequin’s sari. An old man adjusting his moulds. A middle-aged woman picking up a Saaj for her daughter’s wedding. What Kolhapur offers is a sense of tradition, craftsmanship and continuity. And the Saaj, pendant by pendant, makes sure that chain doesn’t break.