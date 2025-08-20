“If all (Dalit) Pulayas turn (Christian) Cheramar / Will the taint of caste be erased? / Will there be a dawn of change / in this land of Kerala?” This lament in a poem was penned in the early twentieth century by Poikayil Yohannan, also known as Poikayil Appachan, a Dalit social reformer, poet, and theologian who founded the protest-based faith movement Prathyaksha Raksha Daiva Sabha in Kerala. Born a Dalit, Yohannan lived as a Christian for years before breaking away to form his own path to “obvious salvation”.

His life and work reflected an era when religious conversion was not yet a political flashpoint, but the deeper battle was against the caste-based social status that persisted across religions. Though critical of Christianity, Appachan’s poetry makes it clear that conversions in Kerala were driven by the oppressed community’s longing to escape the stranglehold of caste.

In nineteenth-century Kerala, religious conversion had become a vehicle for profound social change, especially among indigenous communities. Missionary initiatives, expanded under the British Crown, brought schools, hospitals, and other institutions that reshaped education, healthcare, and cultural life.

By challenging rigid caste hierarchies and introducing new ideas of equality and dignity, these efforts opened pathways to mobility and reform. Conversions took place within this context, but most accounts stress that they were driven less by force and more by the promise of social upliftment and a new sense of belonging.

In a conversation with The Federal, historian T S Syamkumar recounts how during the 1931 British census, members of backward castes were asked critical questions, such as whether Brahmins conducted rituals in their families, whether they had access to temple worship, and whether they experienced equality in religious practices.

“For most, the answers for the first question were yes and for the second a big no, and when this data became public, it deeply unsettled them. This laid the ground for conversions,” points out Syamkumar.

He continues, “Both Muslim and Christian missionaries disrupted the rigid caste system. For communities such as the Pulayas, conversion opened up a new way of life. Missionaries, in particular, gave Dalits a pathway to escape caste oppression. Poet and civil servant historian Ulloor S Parameswaraiyyer and scholars like Robin Jeffrey have acknowledged this.”

Many historians, including Syamkumar, have emphasised that intolerance toward religious conversion in India grew concurrently with the rise of the Hindu nationalist movement. The assertion of Hindu pride, which was later politicised as Hindutva, coincided with growing violence against Christians and Muslims. This trend intensified after the BJP first came to power in 1998, and it has continued with increasing force up to the present.

Sister Angeline Theophine, 74, now living a quiet retired life in a convent in Kottayam district of Kerala, had once faced the brunt of communal violence during her years of service in rural north India in the late 1990s. She survived multiple attacks by Hindutva mobs in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and parts of Bihar (now Chhattisgarh).

She tells The Federal, “We used to travel through the villages as a group, and we were easily identifiable. The villagers trusted us — we supported them with education and medical care. It is true that some among them chose to walk the path of Jesus, but many who were associated with us remained Hindus. We never had any intention to convert them forcibly or by luring them.”

“Still, the VHP activists were extremely hostile. I myself was attacked four or five times. This was immediately after the riots in north India that followed the demolition of the Babri Masjid,” she recalls.

After the recent Chhattisgarh incident, in which two nuns — Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis, from the order of the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate — were jailed for more than a week on allegations of forced conversion and human trafficking, the conversion debate has once again picked up momentum. The case attracted national attention, not only because of the seriousness of the charges, but also due to the rare intervention of Kerala leaders across party lines.

Even senior BJP figures from the state suddenly appeared to side with the Church, a posturing widely read as an opportunistic move to win Christian votes ahead of Assembly elections. This was made even clearer by the behaviour of their own party colleagues in Chhattisgarh, who doubled down on the crackdown, tightened the noose on missionaries, and issued arrogant, inflammatory statements portraying nuns and pastors as threats to society.

The disconnect between the BJP’s “friendly” face in Kerala and its aggressive, punitive stance elsewhere exposed the hollowness of its outreach. Shyamkumar stresses, “A similar process to what unfolded in nineteenth-century Kerala is now visible in Chhattisgarh, where Adivasi communities are converting in large numbers to Christianity. Hindutva activists, through campaigns like Ghar Wapsi, are striving to reverse this trend, opposing conversions in order to keep Dalits and Adivasis slaved into Brahmanical hierarchies. This anxiety over losing that control is the core reason behind the recurring attacks on Christians.”

In the wake of the Chhattisgarh incident, the BJP eyeing the Christian vote in Kerala, has made a call to approach this matter with sensitivity. BJP leader and Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacting to the controversy had said, “Forced religious conversions and human trafficking are extremely serious issues in states like Chhattisgarh. That’s precisely why strict laws exist to prohibit them.” Further, he cautioned, “We all must acknowledge this, approach the matter with sensitivity, and avoid triggering needless controversy.”

However, for Christian missionaries, especially nuns, the fear has only deepened. The Chhattisgarh arrests were not an isolated occurrence; similar incidents have continued to unfold, following a familiar pattern, anonymous complaints, accusations of coercion, swift police action, and a disregard for the absence of credible evidence.

For nuns travelling to remote areas to teach, provide healthcare, or serve the marginalised, even a simple train journey has become a dangerous undertaking.

Take the case of the 29-year-old nun, Rachana Nayak, who was pulled off a train at the Khurda junction, 20 km from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, by suspected Bajrang Dal activists and kept at a police station for 18 hours on accusations of human trafficking and illegal religious conversions. The investigation later proved these allegations to be false. This incident happened two months ago.

Sujata Jane, a nun who is an Odisha-based lawyer, rues, “I’ve seen how much fear nuns carry when they travel. After the Khurda incident, families begged nuns to wear a saree instead of the habit — just for safety. But the provincials refused. The nun detained at Khurda said she was targeted because her habit made her stand out. Less than a week after I intervened to get her released, police came to our convent late at night, asking questions about one of our novices abroad. The timing wasn’t a coincidence.”