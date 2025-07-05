‘We’ve come together to stay together’: Uddhav on reunion with Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (July 5) shared the stage with his cousin Raj Thackeray for the first time in almost two decades, declaring that they “have come together and will stay together”.

Addressing a “mega victory” rally in Mumbai celebrating the Maharashtra government's decision to withdraw the three-language policy in primary schools, Uddhav said their unity mattered more than their speeches. Referring to his reunion with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, he remarked, “One thing is clear - we have bridged the distance between us.”



The two cousins last shared the stage during an election campaign in 2005. Raj Thackeray then quit the Shiv Sena in the same year and founded the MNS in 2006.

Raj credits CM Fadnavis

At the joint rally with his cousin Uddhav, Raj Thackeray credited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for accomplishing what he said thousands had failed to do.

“Uddhav and I are coming together after 20 years… What even Balasaheb Thackeray couldn’t achieve, what thousands of others couldn’t do, Devendra Fadnavis has managed to do that,” Raj said in Marathi during his speech at the massive rally in Worli.

The cousins parted ways while Bal Thackeray was still alive, after he chose his son Uddhav over Raj as his successor in the Shiv Sena.

Their reunion is centred around the cause of “Marathi pride”, a platform Bal Thackeray once used to establish his political base, and comes amid heightened tensions and incidents of hooliganism over the alleged imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra.

‘Yes, we are goons, if...’

Invoking the need to protect “Marathi pride,” Uddhav struck a defiant tone at the reunion rally with his cousin Raj, declaring, “Yes, we are goons, if being goons is what it takes to secure justice, then we will resort to goondagiri.”

He was seemingly responding to criticism directed at Raj Thackeray’s supporters for allegedly slapping and intimidating individuals, including street vendors, for not speaking in Marathi.



Uddhav in his speech after Raj said, “When it comes to of linguistic identity, Raj, I and everyone else here is united.” He also criticised the BJP for allegedly imposing the agenda of “Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan” on India. “We will protect the ideology of Hindutva, in Marathi language,” he added.

Bid to separate Mumbai from state?

Speaking on the issue, Raj Thackeray said the three-language formula imposed by the state government was a precursor to its plan to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. “They just tested waters. Had this decision on Hindi been accepted quietly, the next step would have been an attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra,” he added.

“Why is Hindi being forced on children?” Raj said, referring to the BJP-led government’s later-withdrawn decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in schools.

He also spoke about migration from other states. “Hindi-speaking states are economically backward. People are migrating from these states to non-Hindi-speaking states. Why has Hindi not helped them progress?” he added.

'Our power lies on streets'

“Your power lies in the legislature, ours is on the streets,” said Raj, claiming credit for the policy rollback driven by public pressure. Criticising the government, the MNS chief added, “The decision was made without consulting education experts. You wanted to impose it simply because you had the power.”

Contending that the policy of Hindutva “is not based on any language,” Raj Thackeray said, “Balasaheb Thackeray and my father Shrikant Thackeray studied in English medium, yet they fiercely championed the Marathi cause.” He also pointed out that many politicians and film stars in South India were educated in English schools but still take pride in Tamil and Telugu.



The MNS chief also cited BJP veteran LK Advani, noting that he studied at St Patrick High School, a missionary institution. “Can anyone question his contribution to Hindutva?” he asked.

Sena (UBT), MNS leaders jubilant

Leaders of the two parties appeared overjoyed on the sidelines. “After many years, this golden time has arrived, where today both Thackerays, who are well-established brands, are coming together, not because of politics, but for the sake of Maharashtra's honour,” Anand Dubey, a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), told news agency ANI.

After two decades, Uddhav and Raj shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering, titled ‘Awaj Marathicha’, to celebrate the rollback of two GRs issued earlier by the government introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.