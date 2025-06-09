Aaditya Thackeray: Ready to align with any party working for Maharashtra's interest

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has stated that his party is ready to join forces with anyone who will strive to defend Maharashtra's and the "Marathi manoos'" interests. The statement coincides with rumors of a potential reunification between his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Attack on BJP

Aaditya Thackeray said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was "swallowing" Maharashtra and Mumbai in an interview with reporters on Sunday. He claimed that the state was being treated unfairly by the BJP.

"We have been saying this consistently. We are ready to work with anyone, any party that is ready to work in the interests of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people)," the Sena (UBT) MLA said.

Thackeray cousins to reunite?

"Our responsibility is to bring in a change. Any party that is working to protect the interests of Maharashtra needs to come together and fight," the former state minister said when asked about the possibility of an alliance between the MNS and Sena (UBT).

With their recent remarks suggesting they could put aside "trivial issues" and work together almost twenty years after an unpleasant split, the Thackeray cousins have raised hopes for a potential reconciliation. While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of “Marathi manoos” is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray has insisted he is ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra’s interests are not entertained.

(with inputs from agencies)