Maharashtra govt pauses 3-language policy amid Hindi imposition charge

Amid a growing chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday (June 29) decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the formation of a committee under educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward and implementation of the language policy.

Move after backlash

Fadnavis alleged that as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from class 1 to 12 and set up a committee on the policy implementation.

“The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula),” Fadnavis said.

The Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools. Amid backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17 making Hindi an optional language.

NCP not on same page

Interestingly, the move had not gone down well with the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who advocated for introducing Hindi from Class 5 instead of Class 1, a view apparently at variance with the state government's three-language formula.

“(Learning) Marathi and English languages should be made mandatory for primary students. Hindi can be introduced from Class 5. Those who know how to read and write Marathi can swiftly learn Hindi,” he said.

Opposition parties had also slammed the order issued by the BJP-led government that Hindi will be “in general” a third language for Classes 1-5 in Marathi and English-medium schools unless at least 20 students in a class opt for an alternative language.

Reunites Thackerays

The government’s decision also brought the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, together, as Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS announced a joint protest against the move in Mumbai on July 5.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers led by chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday morning burnt the copies of the June 17 government resolution (GR) on the three-language policy for schools. Uddhav said his party does not oppose Hindi but only its “imposition”.



“We have burnt copies of the GR to show our rejection of it. It’s not about opposing Hindi, we won’t allow its imposition,” he said. “The government fails to grasp the reason behind this protest. Marathi has been treated unfairly. The real issue is how much pressure are you going to place on students?”

‘Not everyone a slave’

Reacting to Ajit Pawar's statement, Uddhav Thackeray said someone in the government is showing the courage to oppose it, and not everyone has become a slave.

“They (the government) have failed to understand why a morcha is necessary. Marathi is being treated unfairly,” Thackeray said. “Ajit Pawar should also explain why this decision was enforced without proper examination.”

(With agency inputs)