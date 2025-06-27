Uddhav, Raj Thackeray reunite to hold joint protest against Hindi 'imposition' in schools

In a surprising political turn in Maharashtra, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to share a platform after years of sharp differences.

The two leaders will lead a joint protest rally on July 5 to oppose the state government's three-language formula, which includes introducing Hindi as a third language for primary school students.

What Sanjay Raut said

Earlier, both the Sena factions planned to organise separate rallies to protest the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state. The plan initially involved Raj leading a rally on July 6 and Uddhav organising a separate march on July 7.

On Friday (June 27), Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and senior leader Sanjay Raut confirmed the participation of the two Thackeray cousins in a joint rally in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, Raut wrote, "A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in schools in Maharashtra. Jai Maharashtra!"

His post was accompanied by an old image of both Uddhav and Raj Thackeray standing in front of a portrait of Bal Thackeray.

A message to Delhi

Declaring that Maharashtra would witness a united fight against Hindi dominance, Raut underlined that the Thackeray name itself is a brand synonymous with Marathi pride.

In his post, Raut tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, signalling that the message was meant for Delhi as much as for Mumbai.

With the BMC elections approaching, this move is being seen as more than just the estranged cousins coming together for a cultural protest, but also a strategic move ahead of the polls.

Raj's invitation

Later, talking to reporters on Friday, Raut said Raj invited Uddhav to take part in the July 6 protest.

He said Uddhav immediately consented to be part of the protest but raised concerns that Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is celebrated across the state with much fanfare, falls on July 6, and it would be inconvenient for everyone.

Raut said the Sena (UBT) chief suggested a joint protest by both parties on July 5, and Raj also consented to it.

"A joint protest of MNS and Sena (UBT) will take place on July 5. There is only an issue of the timing because the time suggested by Raj Thackeray is 10 am, and it would be inconvenient for people," he said, adding that the parties will discuss the timings.

'Language emergency'

Alleging that the BJP is trying to impose "language emergency," Uddhav clarified that he was only against the "imposition" of Hindi in a Marathi-speaking state, and not the language.

"The BJP is trying to create a divide among people on the basis of language. It is imposing a language emergency," the former Chief Minister claimed.

Uddhav also questioned the constitutional basis and political motivation behind the policy, invoking comments made by BJP national president JP Nadda and calling for scrutiny of the state's education system.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "No language should be forced. What we have been learning should continue. Education should be enhanced, but not burdened. Why only Hindi? Why not improve what's already in place rather than adding to the load?"

BJP dismisses Uddhav's claims

Uddhav further stated that Chief Minister Fadnavis can put a rest to all the confusion around language "imposition" by declaring that Hindi will not be made compulsory in state schools.

Speaking on the controversy, Fadnavis made it clear that Hindi is optional while Marathi is compulsory.

Senior BJP leaders have also claimed there is no official compulsion to enforce Hindi in state-run schools and that the opposition is misleading Marathi-speaking voters for political mileage.

They insist that the current government remains fully committed to protecting the primacy of Marathi in Maharashtra’s cultural and educational fabric.

Pawar backs language protests

Veteran political leader and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar echoed similar views recently.

"My view is that Hindi should not be made compulsory in primary education. There is no issue with children learning Hindi after Class 5. But we must analyse how many languages a child of a certain age can realistically learn and what linguistic burden that places on them," Pawar said.

Will Shiv Sena become one again?

What makes this moment remarkable is that it brings together two cousins who have often been on opposing sides of Maharashtra’s fractious political landscape.

Meanwhile, the ruling MVA has dismissed these moves as theatrics timed with the upcoming elections, questioning Uddhav and asking why his concern for Marathi was missing when he was Chief Minister.

They accused him of using the language issue to recover lost ground ahead of polls and claimed that this sudden embrace of Raj is a last-ditch effort to stay politically relevant.

Despite the political crossfire, the prospect of the Thackeray brothers sharing a stage has ignited speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles.