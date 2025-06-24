Marathi language being 'insulted': Raut on govt meetings over 3-language policy

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Amid a row over the three-language formula, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed the Maharashtra government's move to hold a series of meetings on the issue was an "insult" to Marathi language.

Talking to reporters, Raut also questioned the "silence" of prominent Marathi literary figures and celebrities, and claimed many of them were not vocal on the issue due to their association with the government.

He also said children of several cabinet ministers and literary personalities studied in English-medium schools, hence they have no moral right to speak about conserving the Marathi language.

The state government last week issued an amended order, stating Hindi will generally be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5, leading to a controversy.

The government had maintained that Hindi would not be compulsory, but mandated consent of at least 20 students per grade in a school for studying any Indian language other than Hindi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting on Monday night and said a final decision on the three-language formula will be taken only after consultations with all stakeholders, including litterateurs, language experts and political leaders.

Raut criticised the government over its policy and meetings over the issue.

"There is no need to force the learning of Hindi in Maharashtra. Why is CM Devendra Fadnavis insisting on it? He is doing something else under this guise," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

"Did the CM and DCM ever hold meetings for the promotion of Marathi? Fadnavis and Shinde are enemies of Maharashtra," he alleged.

The Rajya Sabha member further targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the row.

"Hindi is not mandatory in Gujarat. Does Dy CM Eknath Shinde have the courage to ask the BJP why Hindi is not being forced there like in Maharashtra?" he asked.

On the recent deliberations by the government regarding the three-language policy, Raut claimed these meetings have no meaning.

"All this government needs to do is issue an order and withdraw the decision. He (referring to Shinde) is only spoiling the atmosphere. Holding such meetings again and again is an insult to the Marathi language," he claimed.

Asked about the state government's decision to consult literary figures, Raut dismissed the move.

"There is no need to meet literary figures. Does Fadnavis even know 10 names of prominent literary personalities from Maharashtra? Can Shinde name even five?" he asked.

Taking a dig at Marathi celebrities, Raut said actor Prakash Raj from the South has taken a clear stand against the imposition of Hindi under the three-language policy.

"Where is Nana Patekar? Where is Prashant Damle? Where is Madhuri Dixit? Where are our Marathi cricketers? Marathi people have supported and celebrated their achievements, but when it comes to the Marathi language being attacked, they remain silent," he said.

Raut claimed many renowned literary personalities have been silenced due to their associations with the government.

"Don't lecture us about literary figures. Ninety per cent of them have received awards and felicitations and have been kept indebted by the government," Raut said.

Taking aim at the ruling party's leadership, Raut questioned their commitment to the Marathi language.

"My own children studied in Marathi-medium schools. But most cabinet ministers and literary figures have admitted their children in English-medium schools. They have no moral right to speak about conserving the Marathi language," he said. PTI

