Amid MNS-Sena (UBT) reunion buzz, Raj Thackeray meets Devendra Fadnavis

In a development that could potentially dampen the prospects of the reunion of the estranged Thackeray cousins, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai on Thursday (June 12) morning.

The meeting took place at a five-star hotel in Bandra, a PTI report said, quoting sources. However, the sources declined to comment as to what transpired between the two at the meeting.

‘Good friends’

Asked about the meeting, BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye avoided a direct answer and only said that the two leaders are “good friends” and that perhaps they met to discuss state-related issues.

The development comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state set in motion the process of holding the local body polls by issuing orders for ward delimitation for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

Also Read: Hindi ‘imposition’: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray hint at reunion in Maharashtra’s ‘interest’

Reunion buzz

About two months back, the comments made by Raj and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, who parted ways in the early 2000s after the Shiv Sena founder chose his mild-mannered son over his firebrand nephew Raj as his successor to lead the party, fuelled speculation of a reunion between the two.

Speaking at a podcast, Raj had said that the differences between him and Uddhav were proving to be detrimental to the larger interests of Maharashtra. Terming the differences as “minor”, Raj also said that a reunion was “not difficult”.

Raj also refused to be compared with Eknath Shinde whose move to engineer a split in the undivided Shiv Sena and joining forces with the BJP, along with several MLA,s caused the MVA government to fall. Raj said that despite having the support of Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs, he decided to walk away from the party alone as it was not possible for him to work under anyone except Balasaheb.

Also Read: MNS: Expect concrete proposal from Sena (UBT) on alliance after past ‘betrayal’

Uddhav’s response

Uddhav’s reciprocal response further fuelled the speculation. He said that he was ready to “come together” (with Raj Thackeray) in the interests of Maharashtra, setting aside “minor differences.”

Although Raj Thackeray supported the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS went solo in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in November where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance returned to power with a thumping majority overcoming the setbacks faced in the last Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)