BJP behind Sunetra Pawar becoming Deputy CM, alleges Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' alleged on Monday (February 2) that NCP leader Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister at the BJP’s behest, adding that the saffron party was the "mastermind" behind the development, within days after Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune.

As for the much speculated unification of the two NCP factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, the editorial stated that the BJP leadership, along with NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, were against the merger.

‘Fadnavis in control’

It further alleged that Sunetra Pawar was made the Deputy Chief Minister to steer the ship, but the engine and control are with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Both Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena can maintain their existence at the mercy of Fadnavis, it added.

The editorial said that the BJP will surely contest the 2029 assembly polls independently, and many MLAs from the Shiv Sena and the NCP will join the saffron party.

Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman deputy CM on Saturday, barely three days after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others in an air crash at Baramati in Pune district, inviting criticism from some quarters over the pace at which the development took place.

‘Sunetra shouldn’t be gungi gudiya’

Rival NCP (SP) chief and Ajit Pawar's uncle, Sharad Pawar, on Saturday claimed that he had "no idea" about her swearing-in.

The editorial said Sunetra Pawar's deputy CM post should not be ornamental, and opined that she may not be "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) and work effectively.

The NCP is in an alliance with the "sanatani-minded" BJP, and Sunetra Pawar taking oath even before the completion of her husband's post-death rituals does not fit into the Hindutva beliefs, it claimed.

‘Pawar family was unaware of Sunetra’s oath taking’

The editorial said that the question before Maharashtra is on whose wish Sunetra Pawar took oath as deputy CM, because neither NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, its working president Supriya Sule, nor members of the Pawar family were aware of this.

Sunetra Pawar didn't even give the slightest hint that she was leaving for Mumbai from Baramati for the swearing-in, it said.

The BJP leadership is the "mastermind" behind this politics, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed.

"The complications have increased in the Pawar family and Maharashtra politics after Ajit Pawar's death. Many wish that these issues do not get sorted out," it added.

‘Race to take charge as the Deputy CM’

The editorial claimed that after Ajit Pawar's death, there was unease in the NCP, as some leaders became more ambitious and there was a race to take charge as the deputy CM within the party.

There are differences between Patel and Tatkare, and Sunetra Pawar was "installed" as deputy CM because the party of "Patil-Pawar" should not go to Patel, it claimed, referring to NCP Working president Praful Patel.

(With agency inputs)