Ajit Pawar's death ‘fishy’, say Sena (UBT), Congress, BJP denies

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress on Monday (February 2) alleged that there was something suspicious about the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawarin in a plane crash in Baramati, Pune.

‘BJP threatened Ajit with scam files’

Questioning Pawar’s death, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Pawar wanted to “return home”, referring to the much speculated merger between his faction of the NCP and the one led by Sharad Pawar-NCP(SP)- adding that the BJP had threatened him with the Sinchan scam files.

Raut also drew a parallel between the deaths of Ajit Pawar and that of Justice Lodha asking if something hidden took place behind the scenes. He also termed Ajit Pawar’s death as “suspicious.”

"Questions will indeed be raised on the accident of Ajit Dada; questions should indeed be raised. The manner in which a leader like Ajit Pawar, a tall leader of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash, and the facts which are coming to light - it should be investigated, I think there is something dubious here. These questions are being raised by Ajit Dada's party. His death is suspicious," said Raut.

"Something did happen behind the curtains. Ajit Dada had said that he wants to 'return home', after that, the people of the BJP threatened him with Sinchan Scam files. Ajit Pawar then responded to them over the same Sinchan Scam files. He died mysteriously within 10 days of that. What do we understand from this? This reminds us of Justice Loya. Did someone do something here?" he added as quoted by ANI.

Congress questions swift succession talks

Similar questions were raised by the Congress, with party leaders wondering at the speed with which the discussion on political succession took place after Ajit Pawar’s death.

"Ajit Dada's sudden death could be a conspiracy. This is a plot, and it should be investigated. A conspiracy was hatched somewhere to prevent the two NCP factions from coming together, and that's why the Deputy Chief Minister's post was filled in such a hurry. Politics has become very dirty. Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel initiated Ajit Dada's inclusion in the NDA because they wanted to sleep peacefully at night," he said as quoted by NDTV.

BJP denies allegations

The report further stated that BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam denied the allegations, adding that the death was nothing but “a pure accident.”

"The allegations are all false. It's shameful that they are doing such petty politics on the departed soul. We all know it was an accident. It is a pure accident, and I don't think there is any conspiracy," said Nikam.