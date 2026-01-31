Ajit Pawar camp not keen on NCP merger talks, says Sharad Pawar

Talks on the merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), scheduled to be announced on February 12, have been halted in the wake of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death, said NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday (January 31). He also suggested that leaders from Ajit Pawar’s camp have lost interest in the merger, even though his own party is keen on it.

'Merger talks halted'

Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar added that discussions on merging the two NCP factions, which have been ongoing for four months, have halted.

“Unfortunately, Ajit Pawar’s plane crash has halted the merger talks. Our desire is also that the two sides should come together,” said Sharad Pawar as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

His remarks come amid speculation that the swift decision to appoint Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's widow, as Deputy Chief Minister was due to anxiety within the party about a possible leadership crisis.

Both camps admit merger pressure

The report further stated that leaders from both factions of the NCP have admitted that the move resulted from pressure from the other camp for a merger and growing apprehension that without strong leadership, the party could drift away.

“There may be a feeling that someone has to take responsibility for the NCP and possibly for this reason, the latest development (Sunetra Pawar's oath-taking ceremony) may be taking place,” said Sharad Pawar.

‘Ajit Pawar proposed February 12 as a tentative merger date’

Elaborating further, he stated that Ajit Pawar had proposed February 12 as a tentative date for the merger, adding that his deceased nephew was actively involved in the discussion. “Ajit Pawar was an effective leader,” he said.

Asked about his involvement in the merger talks, Sharad Pawar said, “While I was not involved in the merger talks, it was taking place between Jayant Patil from my party and Ajit Pawar from the NCP.”

On Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking

Responding to a question on whether Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking suggested undue haste, the NCP founder said, “I don’t know if there’s haste.” He added that the demand for the oath-taking “possibly was from within their party”.

The NCP split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar broke away with more than 40 of the party’s 54 MLAs and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Following the split, Sharad Pawar named his faction the Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar.

The two rival factions were seen together briefly during elections to the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. The experiment, however, did not yield results, with the BJP securing a decisive win in both civic bodies.