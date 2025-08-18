Maharashtra rain: Mumbai flooded, 5 missing in Nanded, more showers in store

Mumbai received 177 mm of rain within six to eight hours on Monday (August 18), sending vast areas under water and affecting flight and train operations. Airlines such as Akasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories for travellers, asking them to keep additional time in hand as some routes leading to the Mumbai airport reported traffic congestion. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked citizens to observe all precautions since more rain is expected through the day along with high tides. Talking to reporters after reviewing the rain and flood situation across Maharashtra, Fadnavis said 14 places in the metropolis were waterlogged. Suburban train services were slightly delayed but are functioning well, while Metro Rail services remain unaffected, Fadnavis added. “Offices have been told to allow workers to leave for home at 4pm. After 6.30 pm, 3m to 4m tides are expected. The decision to close schools on Tuesday will be taken at an appropriate time. Citizens must not venture out without reason,” he said.

BMC workers stand near a barricade on a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, on Monday | PTI Photo

School bus stuck, kids rescued

In light of the incessant showers lashing Mumbai and a “red alert” issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post-12 noon). But a private school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road in Matunga of central Mumbai for more than half an hour and had to be rescued by the police. The children were taken to the Matunga Police Station for safety. In view of the heavy rain causing waterlogging and reduced visibility in some areas, the Mumbai Police also appealed to the people through a post on X to avoid non-essential travel, plan commute with care and step out only if necessary. “Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103. Your safety always comes first,” the police said. Also read: Kishtwar cloudburst: Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia announced; people angry over rescue work Local trains delayed Roads in several areas of the city got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex reported water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement. Local trains, considered the lifeline of the metropolis, were running late by around 10 minutes. However, there was no suspension of services, according to officials. The suburban services on the Central Railway route were affected as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations. Owing to waterlogging, both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed that traffic will be routed via Thackeray bridge and Gokhale bridge. Waterlogging was also reported along the Vakola bridge, Hyatt Junction as well as Khar subway, leading to slow traffic movement, police said.

An IndiGo aircraft stationed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport amid rising water level of the nearby Mithi River due to heavy rainfall, at Kurla, in Mumbai, on Monday | PTI Photo

Advisory from airlines

Airlines such as Akasa Air and IndiGo issued advisories for travellers. In a post on X, Akasa Air wrote: “Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight.” IndiGo said its airport staff would help the travellers along the way. “The rain continues to make its presence felt across Mumbai, and road travel has been affected in parts. Traffic is moving slowly on some routes to the airport due to persistent showers and pooling water. “If you are catching a flight today, we recommend heading out early and keeping an eye on your flight updates via our app and website. Our airport teams are standing by and ready to help you along the way,” IndiGo posted on X. Also read: Kathua cloudburst: 7 dead; army deploys choppers into rescue operation Traffic hurdles Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar said he had reviewed the situation in the metropolis through the disaster management cell of the BMC and taken stock of the rainfall, flooding, school conditions, and public transport. “Local train services were functional with some disruptions, while BEST has been instructed to operate additional bus services if passengers are stranded at major (railway) terminals such as Dadar and Mumbai Central,” he said. All top civic and police officials are on the ground, the minister and senior BJP leader said. Trees and branches have fallen in some 30 to 40 locations in the city and instructions have been issued to remove such hurdles and restore vehicular traffic speedily, Shelar informed.

A train moves through a waterlogged track from Tilak Nagar to Kurla in Mumbai, on Monday | PTI Photo

Wall collapse

He said one person was injured at Napean Sea Road in south Mumbai after a protection wall fell on a tree due to heavy rains. Another protection wall constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) collapsed too, damaging seven shanties in the eastern suburbs. There were no reports of injuries in the incident that took place in the New Ashok Nagar locality of Chembur on Sunday evening. However, seven huts were damaged. Shelar said pumping stations are functioning optimally across the city, and authorities are reviewing how much water is receding with the help of the pumps. Also read: DGCA to probe IndiGo aircraft tail strike at Mumbai airport Five missing, many stranded Crops spread across 4 lakh hectares have been affected statewide, and district collectors have been authorized to take decisions regarding relief and rescue operations, Fadnavis said. In Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, five persons are missing and several others stranded due to heavy rain, he added. There has been a significant rise in the water level of Lendi dam, an inter-state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana, located in the taluka, more than 600 km from Mumbai, while large amounts of water are flowing into the area from Latur, Udgir and neighbouring Karnataka, he said. Talks are on with Karnataka regarding the discharge of water from the Allmatti dam, Fadnavis said.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following rainfall, near Vandana Cinema, in Thane, on Monday | PTI Photo

NDRF, military, and police units on the ground

“Yesterday, the rainfall here was approximately 206 mm. As a result, daily life in Ravangaon, Bhaswadi, Bhingeli, and Hasnal has been affected. In Ravangaon (in Mukhed taluka), 225 persons are trapped in floodwaters; those in extremely adverse conditions have been evacuated. Efforts are underway to relocate the remaining citizens to safer locations,” Fadnavis said in a post on X. In Hasnal, eight citizens have been rescued, while in Bhaswadi, 20 citizens are stranded but are safe. In Bhingeli, 40 citizens are stranded but are safe, the CM added. The CM said he was in constant contact with the collectors of Nanded, Latur and Bidar (in Karnataka) and all authorities are coordinating with each other for rescue operations. “One NDRF team, one military unit, and a police team are working in coordination for the rescue efforts. A military unit from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also been dispatched. The local administration has been instructed to stay in the affected areas and coordinate continuously,” said the CM who also reviewed the flood and rain situation across the state from the Mantralaya control room here in the afternoon. Also read: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as heavy rain batters city Water discharge from dams Earlier in the day, Nanded collector Rahul Kardile told PTI that an Army team of 15 members would be deployed in Mukhed. “Water discharge from dams is also underway. I have also called the irrigation department secretary of neighbouring Telangana state and requested them to manage water discharge from Pochampad Dam in their jurisdiction if needed. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 21 people stranded in Ravangaon and Hasnal villages of Mukhed taluka amid heavy rains on Sunday,” the collector said.

A vegetable vendor pushes his cart through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, on Monday | PTI Photo

Priority to rescue and relief

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, too, reviewed the situation and directed the administration to remain on high alert and prioritise rescue and relief operations. “The state and district machinery must work in close coordination to ensure timely assistance to citizens. Relief and rescue work should be given the highest priority,” Pawar said, instructing officials to take immediate steps to mitigate the impact of the downpour. The deputy chief minister also appealed to civic officials and emergency response teams to carry out their duties diligently while ensuring their own safety. Also read: Mumbai rain: Landslide leaves two dead; city on high alert Thane and Palghar hit too Besides Mumbai, the IMD has issued a “red” alert for Thane, and Raigad districts for both Monday and Tuesday, too, and for Palghar on Tuesday. Heavy rain affected normal life in Thane and Palghar districts, too, since the early hours of Monday. Waterlogging on the potholed Ghodbunder Road, an arterial route in the region, brought traffic to a crawl. The rise in water levels was also affecting traffic on Chena bridge in Bhayander, while a man was swept away after he fell into a nullah (major drain) at Blue Diamond Square in Navi Mumbai’s Sector 28 around noon. The man could not be traced despite efforts by the local fire brigade and police personnel due to the strong current in the nullah and continuous rain, a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation disaster control room official said.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road near Navi Mumbai International Airport on Monday | PTI Photo

Traffic woes