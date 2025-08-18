IMD issues red alert for Mumbai as heavy rain batters city

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) in its weather forecast for Mumbai has issued a red alert for the city, warning of extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the coastal city on Monday (August 18). This led to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declaring a holiday for all schools and colleges for the day.

The BMC also asked the people not to step outside their homes unless it’s extremely necessary. It also appealed to residents to contact its disaster control helpline 1916 in case of emergencies or for official updates.

Several areas inundated

The heavy downpour has resulted in roads in several areas of Mumbai getting inundated for the third consecutive day on Monday, with low-lying areas such as Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessing severe waterlogging at a few locations, disrupting traffic movement.

The suburban train services, considered the lifeline of the city, have been running late by 8 to 10 minutes due to the heavy downpour, although rail services have not been suspended so far, according to officials, reported PTI.

Some suburban rail routes affected

The suburban services on the Central Railway route were affected as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to the failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, as per the officials.

The heavy downpour in Mumbai has disrupted visibility, resulting in the traffic movement slowing down. However, there has been no diversion of any routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Apart from Mumbai, the IMD has also issued red alerts for neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations on Monday and Tuesday.

BMC’s announcement

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced that all educational institutions would remain shut for the afternoon session, citing the safety of students amid continuous downpour since morning.

According to civic officials, following the heavy downpour overnight on Monday, the rainfall further intensified from 9 am, with the island city, eastern and western suburbs recording an average rainfall of 37 mm, 39 mm and 29 mm, respectively, in just one hour from 9 am.

Average rainfall of 54.58 mm

Chembur in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall of 65 mm, followed by 50 mm in Shivaji Nagar in the one-hour period, the official said.

In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 54.58 mm, the eastern suburbs received 72.61 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 65.86 mm of rain, according to officials.

Several areas recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall during the period, they said.

