DGCA to probe IndiGo aircraft tail strike at Mumbai airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe an incident involving an IndiGo aircraft that took place in Mumbai on Saturday (August 16). The tail of the IndiGO aircraft Airbus A321 struck the runway while performing a low-altitude go-around during landing at Mumbai airport amid inclement weather.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, DGCA would soon issue a formal order in this regard. “We will be undertaking an investigation on this incident. A formal order will be issued,” a senior DGCA official said as quoted in the report.

Inclement weather

The report further said that according to DGCA officials, the IndiGo flight 6E 1060, operated by an A321 Neo from Bangkok to Mumbai, encountered the tail strike as it was attempting to land on runway 27 at 3:06 am on Saturday.

As for the reason behind the incident, they said that it might have occurred due to unfavourable weather conditions, adding that no injuries either to the passengers or the crew were reported following the incident.

Safely landed on second approach

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, after suffering a tail strike during its first attempt at landin,g the Airbus A321 carried out another approach and landed safely.

“On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely,” said the IndiGo spokesperson.

“Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations,” added the spokesperson.

The airlines further stated that the safety of customers, crew, and aircraft is their top priority, adding that it was making all efforts to minimise the impact of the incident on their flight operations.

IndiGo aircraft grounded

According to media reports, the aircraft was grounded following the incident, and the incident was reported to the DGCA. Hindustan Times reported that the airline or the crew, however, did not report the incident to the ATC.

The report further stated that at least 14 flights had to go around the airport as heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai. While 10 flight go-arounds took place on Friday night, four took place on Saturday.