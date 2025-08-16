Kishtwar cloudburst: Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia announced; people angry over rescue work

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday (August 16) announced ex-gratia relief for those affected by the recent cloudburst and flash floods in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district.

A total of 60 persons, including three CISF personnel and a Special Police Officer, have died, and 82 people were reported missing in the cloudburst and the resultant flash floods that struck the remote village in Padder sub-division on Thursday afternoon.

Around 167 people have been rescued so far, some critically injured.

Explosives were used to blast giant boulders hampering the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Chisoti on the third day on Saturday, officials said.

The Army has also deployed additional troops to intensify the efforts, they said.

Abdullah’s visit to Chisoti

During his visit to Chisoti, Abdullah announced the financial aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a “measure of solidarity and immediate relief” to the affected people, and also assured them long-term support.

Abdullah took firsthand stock of the devastation caused by the cloudburst on Thursday afternoon that left 60 people dead, over 100 injured, and 82 others missing.

The families of those who lost their lives in the calamity would receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those who sustained severe injuries would be given Rs 1 lakh and those with minor injuries Rs 50,000, Abdullah said.

For structural damages, the chief minister announced Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged houses, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged ones, and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures.

People angry

During the visit, Abdullah faced some people who were not happy with the rescue and relief efforts.

After being briefed by a senior Army officer and assessing the damage, the chief minister met several affected families on both sides of the stream, which is connected by a makeshift bridge made of logs.

Several hundred people vented their frustration in front of Abdullah, who tried to calm them down, saying he himself wants the rescue operation to be over as soon as possible.

The chief minister also invited them to a nearby tent to listen to their grievances, but some of them were reluctant. Following this, Abdullah left the scene.

“I can understand their anger. They have been waiting for their missing family members for the past two days. They want an answer. They want to know if their family members will come out alive or not,” he told reporters on his return journey.

Benagarh residents missing

In Benagarh village on the outskirts of Jammu, the bereaved locals are waiting eagerly for any news of the seven residents, including four children, who had gone missing after the calamity.

They were among the eight villagers from different households who had gone on the Machail Mata yatra. While body of Mamta was retrieved and handed over to her relatives in the village, the rest remain untraced.

The annual yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The 8.5-kilometre trek to the 9,500-foot-high shrine starts from Chisoti, located about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town.

LG promises reconstruction of homes

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the rescue and relief operations.

Sinha directed senior officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to the affected people.

The LG said he will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in Chisoti.

"Spoke to Senior Officials and took stock of the rescue and relief operations at Chasoti, Kishtwar. I will ensure the reconstruction of homes damaged in flash floods," the LG said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has cancelled her scheduled visit to Chisoti in view of the ongoing rescue and relief operation, a party spokesperson said. She was scheduled to visit on Sunday.





